The Friends of the Trails want to better connect the Downtown Crossville area to a growing network of trails.
“We want to involve the retailers and restaurants downtown with the trails program,” John Conrad told the Crossville City Council during its April 6 work session.
One such trail that could help with that is the proposed Livingston Trail from the Crossville Depot following the historic railroad right-of-way to Cumberland County Community Complex. There, it could tie into the existing trails at Obed River Park.
The project would require participation from multiple property owners along the route.
“I have a young assistant who is very keen to build that trail,” Conrad said, adding the volunteer was already talking to property owners.
Cumberland County already has about 80 miles of trails between the Cumberland Trail State Park, Cumberland Mountain State Park, Centennial Park, Obed River Park and the natural trails constructed by the Friends of the Trails in Fairfield Glade and Crossville.
The hiking trails continue to grow in popularity, Conrad said, pointing to increased participation in the annual hiking marathon each September. That event began in 2015 with about 300 participants. Last year, almost 2,100 people took part, with about 40% of the participants living in Fairfield Glade, 45% living in Crossville and 15% from surrounding counties.
“The word is spreading,” Conrad said.
The Friends of the Trails recently published its Crossville Greenway Master Plan detailing potential trails to form a ring around the city and providing recreation opportunities near residential areas.
“We’re trying to fill in the gaps and provide a network of trails close to where the people live in Crossville,” Conrad said.
Friends of the Trails organizes volunteers to do the bulk of the trail building work. Since 2012, they have a network of trails in Fairfield Glade, Soldier’s Beach Trail at Meadow Park Lake and Woodlawn Loop, the Meditation Trail, Plantation Trail, Maryetta Trail and the Little Obed River Trail. Visit crossvilletrails.com for a list of trials and directions to the trailheads.
A priority moving forward will be negotiating with property owners for permission to build trails across their land before beginning trail sections.
“That is key,” Conrad said.
Currently, the Little Obed River Trail stops at Old Jamestown Hwy. and hikers retrace their steps back to the Woodlawn Trail trailhead where they began. The group has not secured permission to build on property that would connect it to the Plantation Trail on the other side Main St.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry said he has talked with the state and has sample documents the city could use to provide property owners when negotiating for the right to build a trail on their land.
The group also plans to continue building about 1.5 miles of trail per year.
“I’m not sure we could increase it from that rate, but with the organization we have at the moment, a mile-and-a-half a year is doable,” Conrad said.
Future sections would connect the Obed River Park trail to the Maryetta Trail, from Maryetta to Holiday Lake, along Deerfield Rd. and onto Myrtle Ave.
“We don’t have permission to come down to Myrtle,” he said, noting he had not heard back from some of the property owners. There is city property in the area that could provide some trail building opportunities.
“Unless somebody tells me to stop, I am going ahead with plans to build this trail here,” Conrad said, pointing to a proposed trail from Deerfield Dr. along Spiers Branch, with out-and-back sections along the Obed River toward Lake Holiday and Town Branch. He is still evaluating if the volunteer trail builders can build a bridge large enough to span Spiers Branch.
City Manager Greg Wood noted that Deerfield Dr. is growing with new homes.
“There’s a lot of families and there’s really no place for them to walk. For that area, this is a godsend,” he said.
Conrad is also talking with the Crossville Housing Authority and Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville about potential trails on property those organizations own.
Conrad would like to work with the city and county to discuss how to enhance the existing network of natural trails to paved trails suitable for various types of recreation, including cycling.
“My vision is to build all these trails natural. Hopefully the ball will be picked up and they will be paved and enhanced after that,” Conrad said.
A priority for a paved trail is the Plantation Trail, which follows the Little Obed River from Obed River Park toward Hwy. 127. The soil there is fertile, Conrad said, encouraging weed growth and making it hard to maintain the natural trail.
“It would take a not insignificant amount of design work as well as construction costs to do that,” he said. “I just feel we need to start thinking in those terms and figuring out a way to start that dialogue, at least.”
Conrad said a natural trail costs about $10,000 a mile to construct. A paved trail can cost upwards of $100,000 a mile, he said.
Wood said the updated greenway plan should be incorporated into the city’s recreation master plan. That would make trail projects eligible for state grants for trail construction. Those grants could provide up to 80% of the money for such projects.
But the city has a number of other recreational projects in the works, including ongoing discussions for an indoor recreation and aquatic facility and a bike trail at Meadow Park Lake.
