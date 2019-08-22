Tim French put his hand on the top of the footlocker that belonged to his father and bowed his head as if he were taking in all the memories of his father that were still protected inside it.
Family friends, Jim and Sherri Byrd, delivered the footlocker to French from Indiana on Aug. 10. It had belonged to his father, World War II veteran U.S. Army Pvt. Ernest French Jr. Many members of the French family came to share in the moment together.
Tim French, who is also a Navy veteran, was moved to near speechlessness and tears when Sherri Byrd presented the footlocker to him.
Ernest French Jr. was drafted into the Army on July 30, 1945. He was assigned to Fort George G. Meade in Maryland as a finance clerk. Following his service, French Jr. went to work in the oil fields in California then moved back home to work with his dad on the family farm before settling in Indianapolis, IN, working for Detroit Diesel Allison. He retired after 30 years and moved to Crossville, where he lived for 15 years before returning to Indiana.
The footlocker had been stored at Grandma French’s house in Indiana. Eventually, it was passed on to Tim French’s cousin, Debbie Gibbs, who thought it was only right that Tim should have it.
Originally from Indiana, the Byrds, who now reside in Nashville, recently traveled back to Indiana. Sherri Byrd volunteers with an organization with Gibbs and they have long since been good friends. Upon the Byrds’ return to Tennessee, Gibbs asked if she and Jim could bring the footlocker back to Tennessee where it belongs– back to Tim.
The Byrds returned home with the priceless chest that had once held his father’s military gear and necessities during his service. They took a Saturday morning and drove the 140 miles to Crossville. It was a happy occasion for the Byrds to take part in as the French family, including Tim’s mother, his children and grandchildren, reveled in the special day. When it was finally time to restore the footlocker to its rightful owner, the Frenchs and the Byrds savored the moment.
“I’m so glad to have that back home,” said French.
French said he was influenced a lot by the men in his family who served, including his father and three uncles in WWII, as well an uncle in the Korean War. Currently he has two grandsons in the service. He takes daily walks carrying an American flag and dedicates each walk to a fallen soldier.
French said, “A nation that forgets its fallen won’t be a nation for very long. We’ve got to keep their memories alive.”
