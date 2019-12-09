When Tim French goes out for a walk, he’s on a mission.
“When I go out that front door, I don’t know how long I’m going to be walking,” he said. “I hold this up and say, ‘Lead the way.’”
He is referring to a large American flag that he carries during each walk. Attached near its base is a small frame that showcases a photo of a fallen soldier.
Throughout the week, French can be found making his way down city streets, proudly holding the flag up in the air. It’s his way of honoring the nation’s fallen and bringing awareness to issues such as suicide rates among military members.
“I didn’t know this was going to be that much of an impact,” said French. “The response that I’m getting from Crossville from the people is just amazing.”
His efforts have garnered so much attention from the community that he has been named this year’s grand marshal for the City of Crossville Christmas Parade.
“It’s an honor to be able to do that, and I’m glad that they asked me,” said French. “It’s going to bring more awareness to honoring our fallen.”
French is a Navy veteran who moved from Crawfordsville, IN, to Crossville almost 25 years ago. He was influenced a lot by the men in his family, including his father and three uncles who served in World War II, as well as an uncle in the Korean War.
French noted he hasn’t driven a vehicle in about 16 years due to various health problems, starting with an inoperable brain tumor and an aneurysm in 1994. Surgery helped with the aneurysm, but tunnel vision soon set in due to optical nerve damage from the aneurysm. Later glaucoma started robbing him of his eyesight, and he found out he no longer has a right carotid artery.
In May, French decided to start walking more to shed a few pounds. One of his family members suggested he carry the flag along the way, but French decided to “do one better than that” by honoring a soldier each time.
“I’ve honored fallen soldiers now for several years, mainly posting their pictures and stuff like that online and remembering them online,” he said.
He continues to do so on his website, www.iwalk4them.com, but now takes the photos to the streets to keep the soldiers’ memories alive. He normally picks a different soldier at random for each walk, but here lately has been trying to honor requests from families. Some of the fallen soldiers are local, but several aren’t.
“When I first started, I had to pick them myself,” he said. “I didn’t pick any state. I wasn’t looking at that. I just picked a solider out and walked for him.”
He aims to walk at least five miles during each outing but is known to walk longer than that. For example, one day he walked about 22 miles to raise $600 for Operation 22 to ZERO in honor of a local soldier who committed suicide earlier this year.
A list of each soldier, which spans all eras, can be found on “The Honor Wall” of his website, where he also shares his walking schedule and stats for the week. As of Dec. 7, he has logged 928.62 miles during 113 walks to honor 104 fallen heroes.
“To me, they’re No. 1,” he said, pointing to the photo of Army Sgt. David Paul Spears, who was killed in action on July 24, 1966. “Getting them attention and honoring them that’s the most important thing, and however I can get that word out, that’s what I want to do.”
French said he would like to honor a local soldier during the parade if he is allowed to carry his flag. He has a specific person in mind but wants to keep it a secret. All he would say is that it will be “a special one that everybody knows.”
To show support for his mission, French encourages people to connect with him on his website and through Facebook and to honk whenever they see him.
“My hope is that other people will see what I’m doing and do something to honor the fallen,” he said. “It’s very important we do not forget them, and I’m hoping this brings awareness to other people in other areas and they will do the same thing.”
Parade Information:
Parade line up will be at Cumberland County High School and Martin Elementary beginning at 2:30 p.m. Participants should be in line by 3:45 p.m.
The Parade steps off at 4:30 p.m., traveling along Stanley St. to Main St., heading north to Tabernacle St. across from Woodmere Mall. The parade will end on Ridley St. Parents can pick up children riding on floats at the end of the parade route on Ridley St.
Handicap parking will be available at 269 N. Main St. at the East Tennessee Ford Body Shop.
Street closings:
2 p.m.
Stanley St. in front of Cumberland County High School and Martin Elementary to Miller Ave.
3:30 p.m.
Stanley St. from Miller Ave. to Main St.
Main St. from Lantana Rd. to Genesis Rd.
4 p.m.
Miller Ave. before Fourth St to Lantana Rd.
Main St. from Genesis Rd. to Miller Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.