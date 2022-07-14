On May 5, SFC Roger L. Cooper passed away, at the age of 62, during his retirement from 24 years of serving his country in the U.S. Army.
His wife Pamela Cooper, who currently works as the assistant director at Shepherd’s Little Flock Christian Day Care, was happy to bring the children out onto the front-lawn to see Tim French walking in honor of her late husband.
With a flag held in each of his hands, French made the trek to the daycare on the morning of July 6 and was met by a large group of excited children. All of them were waving flags in support of his walk.
He stopped for a while to speak with the kids as well as to give Pamela a gift — one of her husband’s dog tags. She took it appreciatively and was able to exchange words with him for a time.
As French began to leave, there were still children who were happily throwing their flags up-and-down in the air.
French carries a flag for 1,000 miles. Then, he retires it and donates it to a local veterans organization. He’s retired more than five flags since he began walking May 14, 2019, recording more than 5,200 miles and honoring more than 630 fallen heroes.
French is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1980-’84 and in the Reserves from 1984-’86.
Anyone interested in contacting Tim French about doing a walk for a loved one can email him at iwalk4them@gmail.com or visit his website at iwalk4them.com.
