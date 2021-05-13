Editor’s Note: This is Part 1 in a two-part series on the 1961 Freedom Rides that took place from May 4-24. Part 2 will be published at later date.
In February 1946, Jackie Robinson, the first Black man to play in major league baseball, and his wife, Rachel, boarded a plane in Los Angeles, bound for spring training in Daytona Beach, FL. They had first class tickets.
When the plane had to stop to refuel in New Orleans, they were told they’d been bumped and not permitted to re-board with the other passengers.
When they finally were able to get another flight out of New Orleans the next day, they landed in Pensacola, FL, and had to find another way to get to Daytona Beach.
They completed the last 12 hours of their trip riding in the back of a segregated bus.
A ruling by the Supreme Court later that same year said segregated interstate travel was unconstitutional, but nothing changed on the nation’s trains, planes and buses or inside their stations.
And nothing would change until 1961 when a group of activists pushed the Kennedy Administration to begin enacting change.
May 4 marked the 60th Anniversary of the first group of Freedom Riders setting off on passenger buses from Washington, DC, destined for New Orleans. The events that followed changed history and interstate travel.
“A lot of people are familiar with the history surrounding the Montgomery Bus Boycott,” said Dorothy Walker, site director of the Freedom Rides Museum in Montgomery, AL. “They believe that was the end of segregation on buses. However, the interstate system — the buses, airlines and passenger trains — they were still segregated even after the boycott ended.”
Nearly 10 years before Rosa Parks refused to move to the back of a city bus, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the 1946 Morgan v. Virginia case that it was unconstitutional to have segregated interstate travel.
In practice, however, the system remained the same: Blacks and whites were not allowed to sit together, wait in the same waiting areas or eat at the same station diners.
The Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), a civil rights group made up of white and Black members, decided to test the ruling and its enforcement, said Walker. The rode buses through the upper South — Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia. On this trip, the Journey of Reconciliation, “They found that segregation was still being enforced. Some were arrested, served time in prison, were sentenced to chain gangs,” said Walker.
Another Supreme Court ruling followed in 1960, Boynton v. Virginia, that again found segregated interstate travel to be unconstitutional.
“You have all these ruling by the federal government that interstate travel should be desegregated,” said Walker. Yet, without the government to enforce the Supreme Court ruling, nothing was changing.
Kennedy
Administration
In January, 1961, John F. Kennedy, the charismatic senator from Massachusetts, was sworn in as president. A Democrat, he won the presidency with the support of southern Democratic governors and Black voters, who had switched from being “Lincoln Republicans” to support him.
“He knows he’s got votes down here,” said Walker, but Kennedy was not in a hurry to fulfill his campaign promises regarding civil rights.
“It’s not the first thing he’s going to tackle,” she said. “He knows there are votes on both sides.”
CORE, though, was not waiting on the new president to get around to it.
“CORE said, ‘Let’s do this again,’ but this time in the Deep South,” said Walker. Their approach was to use non-violent direct action to cause change. The plan was for white and Black men and women buy tickets on regularly scheduled buses traveling from Washington, DC to New Orleans.
“It was a simple plan,” said Walker. “They felt that these [Supreme Court] rulings gave them the right as American citizens. This should not have been an issue.”
Bus bombed
in Anniston
A group of 13 Freedom Riders — six white, seven Black, including six women — left Washington, D.C. on May 4, 1961, with half on a Trailways bus and the other on a Greyhound. Among them was 21-year-old Troy, AL, native John Lewis, who was attacked at a stop in Rock Hill, SC. It was a foreshadowing of the violence to come. When the bus stopped in Atlanta, riders met with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He declined an invitation to join the riders, but warned them of what lay ahead: “‘You’re headed further into the deep South, it’s going to be a little different,’” Walker said he told them.
He was right.
The buses arrived in Alabama on Sunday, May 14. The Greyhound bus was the first to arrive at the Anniston station and was met by a white mob that attacked the bus with clubs and bats. With windows broken and tires slashed, the bus driver attempted to drive the bus away from the mob, but was forced to stop several miles out of town. Someone from the mob lobbed a firebomb onto the bus and passengers barely made it out. Outside the bus, the mob continued to attack the Freedom Riders with clubs and bats. Eventually, police stopped the attackers and Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Birmingham, arranged for the Freedom Riders to be transported from the Anniston hospital to Birmingham.
The Trailways bus arrived in Anniston about an hour later. On it was Charles Person, 18, the youngest of the riders. When he boarded the bus in DC, he said they had no expectations of what would happen, but knew they had to do something to draw attention to the situation. “Most people in the country didn’t believe some of the practices that were going on,” he said.
The first few days of the ride they encountered only a couple of issues. “It gave me time to acclimate to what would happen,” said Person. “It was setting the stage for ‘maybe your time is coming,’ and I guess eventually it did.”
When the Trailways bus arrived in Anniston, they learned what had happened to the other bus. Klansmen boarded the Trailways bus and told the Freedom Riders to move to the back. When they refused, said Person, the Klansmen, “physically threw us into the back of the bus and they taunted us all the way into Birmingham. When we got to Birmingham, they got off and their other buddies were already in the terminal.”
Beaten in
Birmingham
Birmingham police commissioner Bull Connor was ready for the Freedom Riders. He gave the Ku Klux Klan 15 minutes to do what they wanted.
As the riders exited the bus, they were beaten with iron pipes, baseball bats and chains. More than half the Freedom Riders were injured.
“When we left DC the worst thing that we thought could happen to us was someone might yank you off a stool, squirt you with ketchup or they might pour milkshake on you or they might event put a cigarette out on you,” said Person. “And that was about the extent of the violence we anticipated. We had no idea the Klan had other things planned for us.”
The violence the riders suffered received national attention. “Kennedy gets involved and he’s like, ‘Let’s get you out of there,’” said Walker. But even then, the riders were under threat of violence.
“Even trying to board the plane to fly out of Birmingham, they had to get off because there were bomb threats,” she said. Eventually — by not announcing the plane to New Orleans was about to board — the riders were able to get on the plane and fly on to New Orleans.
Coming in Part 2: The CORE Freedom Riders went on to New Orleans but the Freedom Rides weren’t over.
