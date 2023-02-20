Remote Area Medical, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need, will have a free two-day clinic March 18-19 at Cookeville High School, 2335 N. Washington Ave.
All services are free; no ID is required. Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 17, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.
Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.
Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/3UnO83MZO.
