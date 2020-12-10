The Cumberland County Extension Service and Cumberland Diabetes Center will present Holiday Cooking — a virtual class on tips for eating healthy during the holidays. The event will be held by Zoom on Dec. 14 from noon to 2 p.m. There is no cost, but reservations are required. Call 931-459-7164 to reserve a spot for the class. The link for the Zoom meeting will be sent prior to the class.
Free holiday cooking class offered Monday
Memorial services for John Morgan, 72, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Place of Refuge at 164 Oak Rd., Crossville. Survivors include his wife, Linda Anderson; three sons; and two stepdaughters.
