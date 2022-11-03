The Tennessee Department of Health encourages Tennesseans older than 6 months to receive this year’s flu vaccine.
Flu vaccinations will be free Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cumberland County Health Department as part of the state’s Fight Flu ’22.
“Getting a flu shot is the most important thing we can all do to help prevent the flu and keep ourselves, loved ones and everyone around us healthy,” said state Health Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald. “We know flu vaccines are safe, effective, and protect against the most common types of flu circulating, so I urge everyone eligible to receive a flu shot to do so.”
No appointments are needed to receive a free flu vaccine during Fight Flu ’22.
The Cumberland County Health Department is at 1503 S. Main St. It’s open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Call 931-484-6196 for more information.
The flu vaccine will continue to be free at Cumberland and all Tennessee county health departments after the Fight Flu ’22 kick-off event on Nov. 9.
The flu virus is highly contagious. Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu.
The CDC estimates up to 7.5 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths could be prevented every year if more people were vaccinated.
To prevent the spread of the flu virus to others, follow precautions such as proper hygiene and handwashing, cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue or elbow, and stay at home if sick.
Fight Flu ‘22 also serves as a statewide preparedness and response exercise in which public health teams practice their emergency plans to vaccinate communities during a pandemic. This is the fifth consecutive year for the Fight Flu TN event.
Go to www.tn.gov/health/fightflu to find other sites and their hours.
The Tennessee Department of Health’s mission is to protect, promote and improve Tennesseans’ health and prosperity. Go to www.tn.gov/health for more about services and programs.
