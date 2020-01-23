The city of Crossville will provide medical director Dr. Mark Fox a vehicle equipped with emergency response equipment following a 4-1 vote of the Crossville City Council.
Councilman Rob Harrison said, “I think this is an enhancement of a service the city offers … This would enable him to respond to major events more quickly.”
Fox has said being able to respond to the scene of an emergency would allow him to perform more advanced medical procedures in a pre-hospital setting, such as tracheostomy, chest openings, chest tube insertion, extremity amputation or blood flow restoration. Fox could also consult on the need for referral to an area trauma center or air medical services.
“There are things you have a few minutes to fix to change a person’s life,” Fox said.
There were four or five situations Fox could think of where he might have made a difference had he been able to get to the scene: one patient died, one lost an extremity, and another resulted in an unnecessary air medical transport.
Fox, who is a general surgeon with Crossville Medical Group, said he could respond during work hours if he were not in the operating room with a patient already under anesthesia.
“If I’m in my office seeing elective, scheduled patients and an emergency call comes in that I can make a difference in the outcome, I can walk out of my office,” Fox said.
Fox is also paid $200 a month as an independent contractor for acting as medical director for the city’s first responder and emergency medical services of the Crossville Fire Department.
He is also the county’s medical director for its Emergency Medical Service department and first responder program.
The matter had been discussed in early 2019, but the council never voted on the matter.
Councilman J.H. Graham III moved to approve the request for the purpose of discussion, supported by Councilman Scot Shanks.
Harrison offered an amendment to provide more specifications. The city would allow Fox to drive a Chevy Tahoe previously used by the fire department. Fox would complete any training necessary to operate an emergency vehicle equipped with emergency lights.
The city would retain the title and insure the vehicle. Fox would utilize the city’s fuel station and maintenance department for gas and maintenance needs. He would retain receipts for any additional costs related to operation of the vehicle.
Fox would need to ensure the city is named as an additional insured on malpractice insurance, Harrison said.
“The term of the contract would be month-to-month,” Harrison said. “It could be terminated by either party with 30-day notice. And the motion is subject to all the insurance matters being worked out and final approval of the independent contractor agreement by both parties.”
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry said he did not support the idea of furnishing the medical director a vehicle.
“His job is for oversight and policy decisions, not a first responder,” Mayberry said.
The city’s first responders are trained and certified by the state and operate under Fox’s medical license.
Mayberry said he had thought the city’s fire department requested a new vehicle because it was an older vehicle in need of replacement.
“Come to find out now, it’s only got 58,000 miles on it,” he said.
Mayberry said information provided by the fire department indicates Fox is at the fire station almost daily providing “leadership in the authorization of first responders’ activities, directions, and also assists the senior management in budget preparation.”
“I just don’t know how he finds the time to be a surgeon,” Mayberry said.
Mayberry said the city’s charter did not permit non-employees of the local government to operate city vehicles.
“I can’t think of any subcontractor the city has furnished a vehicle to with full gas, tires, oil and so on and so forth,” Mayberry said.
Last month, the council approved a change that does allow volunteers in police and fire departments to operate city vehicles in limited circumstances. The city requires an agreement on that use with the volunteer. Police volunteers work established shifts. Volunteer firefighters often respond to fires in their personal vehicles; however, with proper training, they can operate the fire apparatus as needed.
Mayberry said the city’s human resources department determined Fox would not be covered by the city’s insurance for malpractice.
A memo prepared by Harrison says the insurance carrier determined Fox would be acting as an agent of the city and “giving medical treatment beyond what is customary of a first responder.” The insurance provider said the city would not be covered in the event of a malpractice claim against Fox that also named the city.
Mayberry expressed concern on the issue of liability.
“Our insurance will not cover him in the medical realm and his insurance will not name Crossville as an additional insured,” he said.
Fox has said the ability to respond quickly to an incident would be a “service that will be unrivaled in our region,” according to a memo from Fox.
Mayberry agreed.
“It’s unrivaled, and it’s unheard of. Nobody in this area has a medical director with a vehicle furnished to them,” he said.
Mayberry was also concerned with the precedent and future costs the program could require in vehicle replacement or requests from other independent contractors.
“All to finance the doctor’s hobby,” he said. “I don’t agree with it at all.”
Shanks said he believes Crossville has a special situation with a surgeon willing to provide more services.
“This puts him at incidents he otherwise would not be at, which I personally think will save lives,” Shanks said.
Shanks added he didn’t believe other medical directors would warrant use of a city vehicle because few would want to respond to emergency scenes.
“I guess you could say it’s his hobby … but it’s really a neat hobby to think that he is willing to do that and has the expertise,” he said.
During the vote, Harrison, Shanks and Councilman Art Gernt voted in favor while Mayberry was opposed. Graham initially passed but then voted in favor, adding he would like to try it for six months, provided the insurance issues could be worked out.
