CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. January 7, 1903. BARNES-WICKERSHAM wedding. When you begin looking for articles that might be interesting to our folks, weddings are among some of the things that have been reported by your Uncle Gib through the years. The main reason for this is that many of those weddings represent the grandparents, great-grandparents, and even great-great-grandparents of citizens who still make their homes in Cumberland County.
Usually the report of a wedding is a fairly routine report of a couple and their future lives and families. Ordinarily the report does not include the dramatic ending we encountered with the Barnes-Wickersham wedding. They had moved to Texas, raised their family there, and seemingly had not returned to Cumberland County.
Before moving to the fourth of the weddings in this article, there is some unfinished business with the Barnes story. Having a mention that they wondered if anyone was ever caught in this murder, the simple answer is, “No.” However, that does not mean an attempt to solve the case was not made. Personally I wondered what the trial was that Mr. Barnes was serving on as a juror. Could it have had a part in the murder? Where is Hercule Poirot when you need him? On the Orient Express, I guess.
As you remember from last week’s column, Jesse Barnes and his son, Jesse Jr., were killed by a package bomb that exploded when opened at their home on Nov. 26, 1923.
Articles from the “Austin American” and “San Antonio Light” newspapers were consulted to learn more of this story. Texas Rangers investigating the case, Hamer and Hickman, and the American Express Company detectives developed circumstantial evidence that the bomber was Frank Hubert Bonner, now the husband of Mr. Barnes’ daughter, Dorothy. They based suspicions on the theory that Bonner had handled explosives while serving in World War I, and gossip that Mr. Barnes had strongly disapproved of Frank Bonner.
On Dec. 8, 1926, the investigators presented their evidence to a grand jury and Bonner was indicted for the murders. Both Mrs. Barnes and Dorothy stood by Bonner. Mrs. Barnes stated that there had never been any friction between her husband and Frank Bonner, and Dorothy stated that nothing on earth could ever make her believe Frank was guilty. Frank said he was not worried because he was innocent and the justice system would prove his innocence. The trial ended in a hung jury ten to two in favor of acquittal. The state then dismissed all charges against Bonner. Huge headlines appeared on the front page of the “San Antonio Light” May 2, 1927, reading, BONNER FREED IN BOMBING.
Still convinced that Bonner was guilty Hamer and his associates had him indicted again in 1931, but the case never went to trial. Guilty or not, only God knowing, Dorothy and Frank Bonner remained together and are buried in the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX, both being veterans of World War I.
Next week we will conclude the series of four weddings that were reported in the Crossville CHRONICLE on January 7, 1903, that of Miss Mary Dudney and Mr. J. Edward Taylor. This wedding is of historic significance to the county and community as you will see.
