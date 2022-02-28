Candidates for Cumberland County Assessor of Property include two long-time members of the assessor’s staff, an investigator with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and a local business owner.
The four candidates — or their representative — introduced themselves to members of the Cumberland County Republican Party Feb. 15. Each was allotted five minutes to speak.
The winner of the Republican Primary in May will be unopposed on the August ballot. The individual elected will serve two years to complete the term of Lori Powell, who passed away in May 2021 following her election to the office in August 2020.
Sandy Gilbert
Sandy Gilbert is the current property assessor, appointed to the position in July. She is married to Darrell. The couple has three children and 15 grandchildren.
Gilbert has worked in the property assessors office for more than 31 years, first as a field appraiser and then in customer service and personal property supervisor and served as office manager when the assessor and deputy assessor were out of the office.
Her experience includes audits through the state and working with the county board of equalization.
“The only candidate with the necessary experience I feel like would be me,” Gilbert said. “The candidate that wins this election in May, it’s only for two years. You have to turn around and run again. As assessor now and being in the office as long as I have, I feel like I have the most experience, and I don’t have to have those two years to learn the job because I already know it.”
She asked those present for their vote in May, adding, “As the property assessor, I work for you, the property owner. It is my honor to continue to work for you,” Gilbert added.
Tom Howard
Tom Howard was unable to attend the event due to illness. Sheriff Casey Cox read a statement on his behalf during the meeting.
Howard is married to his wife, Traci, and they have one son, Jacob.
Howard was a candidate for the office in 2020 with a campaign of “Community, Service and Leadership.”
“I love Cumberland County,” Howard wrote. “It is an honor to serve the citizens of Cumberland County, and I am a proven leader.”
Howard served more than five years in the U.S. Army and was called back to active service during the first Desert Storm in 1991 when he deployed to Germany until the announcement of the ceasefire in Iraq.
He has worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for 28 years, first as a deputy then as a sergeant, lieutenant and investigator. He’s assisted with budget development, policies and procedures and written several grants for federal funds.
“But most importantly, I have been in hundreds of businesses and thousands of homes during my career dealing with citizens on bad days or the worst days of their lives,” Howard wrote. “These situations have formed me into a proven leader, and that is what the assessor’s office needs — a leader.”
Since running for office in 2020, Howard said he has taken several courses through County Technical Assistance Service on county government and property assessor duties. He said he intends to learn all the duties within the office to better serve the community.
Mark Madden
Mark Madden has served as a field appraiser for 10 years in the assessor’s office. He said he enjoys being in the community and meeting people, and that experience led him to seek the office.
“We’re dealing with the people’s money, and that’s a great responsibility,” Madden said. “As assessor, we are stewards. We’re taking care of what everybody has invested in.”
He said it is important that mistakes be fixed in a timely manner and use discretion within state guidelines.
Madden said the property assessor needs to make sure the staff remains motivated so that the office operates in the way it should.
“I’d be happy to serve there,” Madden said.
Kelli Tipton
Kelli Tipton owns Grace Givers Home Care, a business she started in 2017 with five employees. Today, the company employs more than 30 full-time equivalent positions.
Her campaign is based on “Insight, Integrity and Impact.” As the owner of a healthcare business, she’s familiar with regulatory guidelines, budgeting, human resources, and training. Her office also carries out fingerprinting services for background checks.
“As a business owner, there’s a certain skillset, drive and determination one only gets if you’ve walked in those shoes,” she said. “If you fail, there’s no one to step in and take over for you. You either make it, or you don’t.”
In addition to her business, Tipton said she’s active in the community, including with the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club, the Young Professionals Alliance and Cumberland County Republican Women.
She is active with TN Alzheimer’s and has served as the chairperson of the Plateau Walk for the past two years. She is also part of the Upper Cumberland Adult Abuse Coalition, Upper Cumberland Transitional Care Coalition and Music and Memory.
She and her business have garnered awards from the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce and other awards based on client and employee satisfaction scores.
Tipton said she meets all state requirements for the office.
“There is no official description for this office in Cumberland County. To that end, the list of requirements then goes back to our voters on what experience is most important to them,” she said.
Tipton said she can provide leadership to the office with skills in budgeting, logistics, planning, technology and communication. Efficiency in the office is crucial to a county this size, she said.
She said she believed her leadership experience made her the most experienced candidate for the position, adding, “It’s not about the years in your life. It’s about the life and results in your years.”
The Cumberland County Primary Election is set May 3, with early voting available in-person at the Cumberland County Election Commission, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101, April 13-28. The winner of the property assessor primary election will be unopposed in the Aug. 4 county general election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.