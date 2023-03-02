A Crossville man was one of four persons who lost their lives on roadways in Cumberland County over a four-day stretch last week, according to reporting law enforcement agencies. One fatality involved a pedestrian.
Francisco Cruz-Roman, 65, was struck while walking in the area of Sparta Hwy. and Sparta Dr. on Feb. 22. Responding Crossville Police officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unable to overcome his serious injuries.
According to a preliminary THP report, Cruz-Roman, dressed in dark clothing, reportedly stepped out into the path of a Chevrolet Avalanche traveling west on Sparta Hwy. The report states the driver of the SUV was unable to avoid the crash and no charges are anticipated.
Cumberland Countian Michael David Loshbough, 44, of Crossville, died at The University of Tennessee Medical Center from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash on Feb. 24.
Services will be held Friday with visitation from 6-8 p.m.
A THP preliminary report states Loshbough was driving south on Lantana Rd. when his GMC Envoy left the roadway on the right side, then veered off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Loshbough was a graduate of Cumberland County High School and was employed by the Tennessee Department of Corrections at the Bledsoe County prison.
On Feb. 25, a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cumberland County man and left three others injured. The crash occurred on Hwy. 127 N. in the area of the old Mrs. T’s Daycare, north of I-40.
The THP preliminary report states a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Francis Smallwood went out of control on the rain-slickened highway and crossed left of the center line, striking a Toyota Tacoma driven by Michael Hamby. Smallwood, Hamby and Melinda Jones, a passenger in the Toyota, were all injured,
David Garrett, 74, died in the crash. The report indicates charges may be pending.
A Tennessee Department of Corrections night shift sergeant at the Bledsoe County prison lost her life in a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Feb, 26 on I-40 between the Monterey and Cookeville exits near the 291 exit, THP reported.
A preliminary report states Nicole Victoria Brooks-Siems, 32, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle that failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, striking a cable barrier.
Brooks-Siems, was a friend and co-worker of several Cumberland Countians. She is survived by her mother, son, four siblings, and grandmothers. Funeral services were held Wednesday at Crossville Memorial Funeral Home with an honor guard and a trust fund has been established at First National Bank for her son, Braxton Myers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.