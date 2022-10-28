Four clerks at Crossville businesses were cited into Cumberland County General Sessions Court after being cited for making underaged alcohol sales to minors.
The incidents are alleged to have occurred on Oct. 21 and took place during a compliance check of local outlets by the Crossville Police Department using an 18-year-old female as the underaged person making the purchases.
Clerks cited into court ranged from age 26 to 62 and all are Crossville area residents.
City reports indicate the incidents took place at On the Way Market on Lantana Rd.; In & Out Tobacco on Elmore Rd.; Marathon station on Executive Dr.; and Eco Travel Plaza on Genesis Rd.
In each case, an 18-year-old along with a city officer dressed in street clothes entered businesses and purchased a six-pack container of an alcoholic beverage.
