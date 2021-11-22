A Cumberland County man under indictment for providing his stepdaughter with a fatal dose of meth and with felony possession of meth with intent has reportedly hanged himself in the Cumberland County Jail.
Mark Christopher Brown, 44, 65 Shelton Falls Rd. or Eastland Rd., appeared on the Criminal Court deadline docket on Nov. 1 and his case was continued to Jan. 19. Brown was represented by the Public Defender’s Office.
Those addresses are near the Cumberland and White county line.
Brown was indicted on April 26, and has been incarcerated since that date, unable to post a $150,000 bond.
The indictment alleges Brown on June 27, 2020, “did knowingly and recklessly kill Madison Christine Brown, 22, by unlawfully distributing a Schedule II drug (meth)” and that the drug is the cause of Madison Brown’s death.
The other charge relates to the sale of meth to the victim.
Witnesses listed on the indictment include Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents Billy Miller and Brandon Davenport, Cookeville Police Department’s Cary Matheney who is attached to a TBI drug task force and state Medical Examiner Dr. Miguel A. Laboy.
A press release issued by the TBI at the time of Brown’s arrest states the TBI states investigators were summoned to investigate Madison Brown’s death. An autopsy found death was determined to be methamphetamine toxicity and investigation found Brown allegedly provided Madison Brown meth the night of her death.
Investigating the drug death, in addition to the CCSO and TBI, were agents assigned to the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and TBI Overdose Death Task Force.
Now, the TBI is investigating circumstances surrounding Brown’s death in the county jail.
As court officials arrived for Criminal Court last Tuesday, an ambulance was rushed to the the jail after Brown was found hanging by a noose made from a sheet from the inmate’s bed.
Brown was rushed unconscious and unresponsive across the street to Cumberland Medical Center where he later was pronounced dead.
As a matter of routine, Sheriff Casey Cox confirmed that state authorities were notified of the incident and a TBI special agent was dispatched to investigate the incident,
TBI Spokesman Josh DeVine confirmed that the TBI was conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.
DeVine responded to an email inquiry, stating, “The investigation remains active and ongoing. At this time, it does not appear foul play was involved in the inmate’s death.”
At the time, there were between 150 and 175 inmates in the county jail. Corrections officers conduct routine and periodic checks on the inmates, and it is believed that Brown was discovered during one of those checks.
The TBI findings will be sent to the District Attorney General’s Office for review, but at this time authorities who spoke off the record said the death appeared to be a suicide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.