The Cumberland County Commission Monday authorized County Mayor Allen Foster to negotiate a settlement of a discrimination claim with the U.S. Department of Justice.
The vote followed a closed session with the commission and County Attorney Philip Burnett prior to the June commission meeting.
Little was said regarding the specifics of the case. It involves allegations against former solid waste director Michael Harvel, who was indicted in February 2018 on two counts of assault, one count of official misconduct and one count of sexual battery.
Harvel was placed on administrative leave at the time and continued to be paid his salary until he was dismissed the following year.
In March 2019, Harvel was fired from his position following an investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
At that time, County Mayor Allen Foster said, “Determinations have recently been made regarding the employee by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that do not offer findings negating the Grand Jury indictments.” The separation notice said the charges involved an employee serving as Harvel’s subordinate at the solid waste department.
The Department of Justice pursued a civil case against the county. In May, Burnett said he had several conversations with representatives of the Department of Justice regarding a settlement.
“There’s still obviously going to be money there involved and some significant negotiations,” Burnett said during the May commission meeting, held via teleconference.
The commission met with Burnett for about 45 minutes prior to the monthly county commission meeting. During that meeting, the commission unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Foster to negotiate on behalf of the county with the Department of Justice, individual complainants and private attorneys.
The resolution includes the ability to offer a binding final settlement to resolve the complaints or take other action deemed appropriate.
Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner, moved to approve the resolution, supported by Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, and unanimously approved. Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, did not attend the meeting.
The criminal trial against Harvel was set for June 8-9, but the COVID-19 health crisis has delayed jury trials across the state. Burnett told commissioners last month it could be fall before the criminal trial proceeds.
