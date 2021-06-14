Crossville Police Department is pleased to announce Shade Foster was sworn in as the newest addition to the Police Department on Monday, June 1, at 8:15 a.m.
The ceremony took place in the Crossville city courtroom of the Crossville Police Department, with City Judge Ivy Garner issuing the oath of office.
Foster will begin his field training program immediately and will attend a Basic Police Academy in the summer.
“We are still shaping our department and our officers,” said Chief Jessie Brooks. “I welcome Officer Foster proudly into our family. Our new officers are going to play a very important role in the years to come.”
Call the Crossville Police Department at 931-484-7231 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.