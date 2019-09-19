Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster was re-elected to serve as chairman for the Cumberland County Commission during Monday night’s meeting and officer elections.
The county commission unanimously elected Foster to serve as chairman after he was nominated by Sue York, 1st District commissioner. Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner, supported York’s motion.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, was elected to serve as mayor pro-tem, or vice chairwoman of the county commission. John Patterson, 9th District, moved to elect Stone. His motion was supported by Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner was re-elected to serve as parliamentarian for the county commission.
Hyder was unanimously approved after she was nominated by Seiber. David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, supported Seiber’s motion.
Annual officer elections are held each September for the county’s legislative year that runs from September through August.
The county commission also approved two resolutions releasing county-owned right-of-way.
The first releases a county-owned right-of-way to a property on Hyder Loop. Adjacent property owners Roger Breeding and Donnie Brown agreed to release the right-of-way and accept the costs involved with deed transactions. The Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission and the environmental services committee reviewed the request and approved the release of right-of-way.
The second releases a county-owned right-of-way to a property owner on Hidden Dr. Adjacent property owners Chad Wallace and Peter Pysarchyk agreed to the release and accept the deed costs and maintenance. The Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission and the environmental services committee reviewed and approved the request.
Both were unanimously approved.
Hyder did not attend the meeting.
