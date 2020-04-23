The manager of a Crossville business arrived at work April 13 to find a fired former employee and his wife had allegedly broken into his building and had stolen food and vandalized the inside.
Samuel Christopher Abney, 21, and his wife, Kailey Marie Abney, 20, no addresses available, are each charged with one count of burglary.
In addition, papers from Cumberland County General Sessions Court were served on the couple once they were in custody starting a procedure to temporarily remove their two small children and placed them in state custody.
Police were dispatched to Cumberland Components off West Ave. around 5:30 a.m. April 13 after the manager discovered the burglary and found a man and woman sleeping under a quilt on the floor in a warehouse. He recognized the male as someone he knew as “Sammy” who had been fired from his job at the business, according to Ptl. Tyrel Lorenz’s report.
The manager told police he arrived to open the business and discovered the heat in an office had been turned on to 89 degrees. The thermostat had been turned off, as was custom, when employees left the business on Friday.
He then went to a break room and found soft drink sloshed on the floors and walls. The warehouse lights were on, and that is where he found the couple asleep on the floor.
A rear door had been damaged and was the place entry to the business was made. Some items were recovered when the couple was taken into custody, the report states.
Value of food items stolen was placed at $82.25. Damage to the outside door was placed at $100.
The two were placed under $10,000 bond and will make appearances in General Sessions Court at a later date.
