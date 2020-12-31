A Fentress County woman who presented a check to be cashed that ended up being stolen and forged now faces a host of criminal charges in connection with the incident.
Cassie Jo Adams, 36, 116 North Lane, Allardt, is charged with forgery, possession of stolen property, criminal impersonation, possession of a legend drug and driving on a suspended license.
She was also jailed on a probation violation warrant and was cited for not having proof of insurance and a registration violation.
Police were dispatched to One Bank on Elmore Rd. Dec 15 after a woman presented a $500 check to be cashed at a drive-thru window, according to MPtl. Joshua Mangas’ report.
The bank had been notified by the owner of the account earlier in the year checks had been stolen and presented to be cashed. A bank employee contacted the owner and was told he had not written the check to the person listed.
Police arrived to find the suspect and a second woman still in the drive-thru line in a 1998 Ford Escort. During the investigation, officers learned that an identification of another woman had been used when the check was presented to the bank.
The driver’s license of that victim, along with the check and narcotics, were recovered. A video of the attempted transaction was also placed into evidence.
Manis was then placed in custody with bond set and an appearance in Cumberland County General Sessions Court scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.