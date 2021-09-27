A big high pressure system over the area this week will bring beautiful weather with lots of sunshine and highs around 77-80 degrees each afternoon.
Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s.
The days will be beautiful with light wind and low humidity and just an outstanding weather pattern to be outside taking care of autumn activities.
On Sept. 22, 1983, temperatures dropped to 33 degrees with frost, which was unusually early, and on Oct. 3, 1974, there was a hard freeze at 26 degrees.
September has brought about 3-4 inches of rain across Cumberland County.
October, on average, is the driest month of the year.
Readers who have a weather question can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net.
