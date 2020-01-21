For the second time in recent months, someone has cut down a flag pole in front of a county church and deputies don’t know if the act is a political statement, someone mad at the church or just random vandalism.
Deputy Kevin Reagan wrote in his report filed last Wednesday that he was dispatched to the Homestead Methodist Church located off Hwy. 68 to take a report of someone cutting down the flag pole in front of the church. The incident occurred during the overnight hours of Jan. 10.
Pastor James Lewis told the deputy that it was the second time the metal pole had been cut down. The pole was valued at $50 plus the work to install it. There are no known witnesses or suspects at this time.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 484-6176.
