The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38 has just completed the 2021 Shop with a Cop in February with much success.
The restrictions with the COVID-19 have created obstacles to the annual shopping trip for kids normally held around back-to-school in the late fall.
The Shop with a Cop program assists those children who may need items to have a positive school year by purchasing those needed items for success.
This year, instead of law enforcement personnel shopping with children, kids of all ages were shopped for by local law enforcement personnel, their spouses and volunteers from throughout the community.
The items selected were clothing, shoes, book bags, jackets, and other much needed items to promote a positive school year.
The funds to support this program continue to provide such a positive effect on local children were donated by the great and caring citizens of Cumberland County.
The members of the Fraternal Order of Police Frank Clement Obrien Lodge #38 express thanks to all those that were able to shop this year.
“The time and dedication you put forth will never goes unnoticed contributing to such a worthy investment and in the hopes of making bigger and brighter futures for the community’s most precious assets for years to come,” said Fred Sherrill, an organizer of the annual event.
