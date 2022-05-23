Amid threat of pop-up storms Thursday, state, county and city law enforcement officers — joined by retired police — gathered on the Cumberland County Courthouse square for the annual observance of Police Memorial Week.
Early morning clouds gave way to sunshine and a stiff breeze, and canopy of stately trees around the gazebo comforted attendees who paused to remember.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Kobe Cox — representing Frank G. Clement Lodge 38 of the Fraternal Order of Police — served as emcee for the program.
Alan Strader spoke briefly before offering a prayer for protection and to bless Cumberland countians who serve and protect.
Beth Davis, representing Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster who had a conflict, read from a proclamation that the mayor had earlier signed.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry spoke briefly, recognizing the sacrifices those in law enforcement make and thanking the men and women who wear badges for their service.
The program concluded with prayer.
Crossville Police Department provided an honor guard for the program and presented the American and Tennessee flags at the opening of the ceremony.
National Peace Officers Memorial Day was first proclaimed by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. It was established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962.
According to statistics provided by the National Fraternal Order of Police and the FBI, 295 peace officers were killed in the line of duty in 2020, the highest number since 312 were reported in 1930.
That number rose to 458 national, tribunal, state, county and city police officers in 2021. By the end of January 2022, five officers had been fatally shot nationwide.
The annual observance is around the third week in May every year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.