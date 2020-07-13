A pedestrian foot bridge suffered damage over the Fourth of July weekend when vandals destroyed railings on one side, causing an estimated $1,800 in damage.
The foot bridge connects the Community Complex front parking lot on the western side to the Farmers Market parking lot. Patrons of the market often park on the Complex side and walk over to the market.
Donnie Moody, supervisor for the Complex grounds, reported to Crossville Police that between July 1 at 9 a.m. and July 6 at 9 a.m., someone destroyed the railings, ripping most away from one side of the bridge.
Because of safety factors, the bridge has been closed until it is repaired.
