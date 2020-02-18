A new policy will allow food trucks to serve city parks provided they meet similar requirements as Nick’s Italian Ice, which was also awarded a two-year contract extension for city facilities.
“We looked at a food truck ordinance,” City Manager Greg Wood told the council during its Feb. 4 work session. “Food trucks weren’t really interested in going to the parks, anyhow. So we came up with a policy for food trucks that were going to be in the park and leave everybody else alone.”
The policy allows food trucks to set up in designated areas at both Centennial Park, Duer Soccer Complex and Garrison Park with a first-come, first-served reservations made at least 24 hours in advance.
“This puts them on a level playing field with the concessionaire, who is required to have the insurance,” Wood said. “We also made provisions for reservations, to waive the fee. We’re hopefully giving them the best of both worlds.”
The policy requires vendors to pay a $50 annual fee to set up in the parks and comply with health inspections and insurance requirements the concession contractor must meet. Insurance coverage should include appropriate coverage for worker’s compensation, commercial general liability and property insurance.
“He wants the reservation so they can block off the spots for them,” Wood said.
The city will not permit roving vendors.
Reservations will only be accepted from vendors who have provided documentation of insurance and who have paid the annual fee.
The leisure services department may waive the vendor fee during special events.
“We have a senior league that will play during the day, and they may not want to have concessions during that time,” Wood said.
Ethan Medley, leisure services director, could then reach out to food trucks to encourage them to serve that group at the park.
The council also approved a contract with Nick’s Italian Ice to provide concession services at Centennial Park and Duer Soccer Complex.
The contract runs March 1, 2020, through Nov. 17, 2022. The business will pay the city $700 per year, prorated by month during the outdoor parks’ seasons.
In other business, the council approved the following items:
•On-premises beer permits for The Cottage at Fairfield at 31 Confederate Rd. to Martin Glen Kerver and The Pour House Bistro, 42 North St., to Rebekah Mullinax
•Certificate of Compliance for Peavine Wine and Spirits requested by Fenil Parikh
•Purchase of six beverage coolers at a cost of $8,486.14 from U.S. Foods for use at Centennial Park and Duer Soccer Complex
•Purchase of a self-service fueling terminal at Crossville Memorial Airport at a cost of $20,815.24
