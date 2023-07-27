A dispute over the ownership of a dog has led one local animal welfare agency considering policy changes for taking in stray dogs after the case reached Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
Jan Hendrixson, president of Focus on Cumberland County Animal Safety, said, “We no longer take them into rescue. This has destroyed our mission to help abandoned and unwanted pets.”
Hendrixson was found guilty of theft of property in June, a misdemeanor charge. She said the dispute stemmed from a dog FOCCAS had been caring for since July 2022.
“My charges stemmed not from the date she was picked up by a concerned citizen and driven to me in 2022, but for refusing to return the dog to the original owner when she attempted to claim her after she saw her on Petfinder many months later in 2023,” Hendrixson said in a statement to the Chronicle.
Hendrixson is calling on the county to step up its intake of stray animals at the Cumberland County Animal Shelter.
Shelter Director Andrea Gaskins says the shelter works first with the county’s animal control officers, which are under the direction of Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox.
“Then, if we have space available, we can take animals from the public,” said Gaskins.
A long-lost dog
Hendrixson was charged in April with theft of the dog which had come to the FOCCAS rescue in July 2022 after being found in the area of the Cumberland Trail State Park.
The affidavit of complaint by the owner said the dog had gotten out of the house shortly after having puppies. She checked the neighborhood and asked neighbors if they had seen the animal and contacted the Cumberland County Animal Shelter, but was unable to find her dog.
Hendrixson had posted the dog’s photo to the Missing Pet Network of Cumberland County on Facebook last year, but the owner said she was new to the area and did not have social media.
In April, the owner’s sister saw the dog listed for adoption on Petfinder, a pet adoption website used by many area animal shelters and rescues.
Hendrixson says state law provides for the transfer of ownership to the rescue organization. She cited Tennessee Code Annotated 44-17-304, which states animal agencies are required to keep strays for at least three full business days from the time it is brought in, except in emergency circumstances.
The minimum hold time is five days for a dog with a tag or collar or other sign of ownership.
The woman reached out to FOCCAS and Hendrixson suggested she apply to adopt the dog.
However, Hendrixson said the adoption application was denied based on the organization’s standard procedures with three criteria that typically result in automatic rejections.
The FOCCAS adoption application asks for information on housing, restrictions on pets, the names and dates of birth for all individuals living in a home and current pets living in the home. It also asks about prior pet ownership, citations or pet surrender and past criminal convictions.
Applicants are also asked about yards, caretakers for pets, and the time a dog will spend without humans.
When the application was denied, the owner sought an affidavit from a judicial commissioner charging Hendrixson with theft of property. Hendrixson was charged April 25.
“The end result is, I was found guilty of theft,” Hendrixson wrote in a letter to the Chronicle. “I was forced to return the dog.”
Lost and found
Hendrixson said FOCCAS volunteers work diligently to protect abandoned or surrendered animals and strays.
“We return many dogs to their owners. We wish it was a little more common, and generally prefer it. The truth is, there is no one looking for most of these stray dogs,” Hendrixson said.
When the public finds a stray dog and reaches out to FOCCAS, Hendrixson said the first step is to tell the finder to call Cumberland County Animal Control and ask them to pick it up.
Next, they instruct the finder to call the Cumberland County Animal Shelter and report the animal in case someone is looking for it.
Then, they are advised to post photos and information on Facebook pages dedicated to lost and found pets, such as the Missing Pet Network of Cumberland County.
“These things are a minimum, but one would be surprised how difficult it is to get people to put forth the effort,” Hendrixson said. “Generally, they just want someone to come and remove the problem.”
Issues arise when the Cumberland County Animal Shelter is full.
When that happens, there may be a delay in the animal being taken into the shelter.
“FOCCAS can no longer be a safety net for the citizens of this community in relation to the stray dog problem,” Hendrixson said. “The county leaders and shelter director are going to have to come up with a solution to this problem.”
Animal control sets priority for animals based on the safety of the public, taking in animals that are aggressive toward the public or who are injured or emaciated and in need of care.
“If there’s an animal running at large, it is put on a list and it is picked up later,” Cox told the Chronicle.
Cox added he understood this delay was sometimes frustrating to the public, but added, “We can only take so many.”
Gaskins said, “When the shelter was formed, it was for animal control only. Animal control has to be the priority. They will pick them up — it just may take a day or two for us to have space.”
Gaskins noted anyone who is missing a pet should contact the animal shelter and also post to social media sites like the Missing Pet Network of Cumberland County on Facebook. From there, others often share the post to other pages and sites, helping expand the exposure for an animal.
“Most pets are found through social media,” she said.
When the shelter is near capacity, owner surrenders are on a space-available basis. Gaskins said they try to help owners looking to rehome an animal by connecting them with resources.
Difficult choices
But taking in an animal that may be able to wait a few days presents Gaskins with a choice — one of the animals at the shelter would have to be put down to make space, a task that would fall to her.
The shelter is licensed by the state, and that includes inspections and requirements for the number of animals being housed at the facility. Years ago, when the county took on the shelter operation, more than 80% of animals entering the facility were killed.
Today, that number is down to 8% or 9%, with Gaskins saying they are working to keep the number down.
They work with rescues across the state and around the country, though many of those rescues are also feeling the pinch of the economy and a nationwide shortage of veterinarians that can slow the movement of pets out of rescues and into new homes.
“Everybody is feeling the crunch,” Gaskins said. “Our adoptions are holding fairly steady. But there’s a shortage of vets.”
Where the shelter had been using rescue transports weekly, she said Cumberland County is down to maybe one a month.
Gaskins said she fielded a call recently from someone demanding the shelter take two dogs on an owner surrender. The shelter was full.
Gaskins said she told the person, “You’re asking me to kill two dogs to take your two dogs that are your responsibility.”
Eventually, they were able to help the person place the animals in new homes when people came in looking for that type animal.
“If you force me to take more than I can handle, then we are going to have to euthanize,” Gaskins said. “I don’t want people to think that’s not a possibility.”
The shelter also houses animals that are part of animal cruelty investigations. Until those cases are decided, the animals cannot be adopted out. She has four dogs in her care that have been at the shelter since February.
Those cases can be difficult. Gaskins is currently caring for a puppy that was among eight pups about 6 weeks old found dumped in a tote. It was the only survivor but appeared to have been intentionally injured.
“You can’t do her job and not love animals,” Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said.
He recently recognized Gaskins during a meeting of the Cumberland County Commission for going above and beyond to care for an animal that had been found by deputies in the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, reading a letter from Sgt. Gary Howard thanking Gaskins.
Future plans
Gaskins and the shelter staff work to find the animals in their care new homes. A gift from an estate bequest will open new opportunities for the shelter. Gaskins plans to use the money to purchase a mobile adoption unit.
This will help take animals to community events where people can see them. Gaskins said it will also make it easier to transport animals to vet appointments. They have standing appointments at area veterinarians for spay and neuter services.
People interested in adopting a pet from the animal shelter can visit the shelter and spend some time with their chosen animal. There is a quiet room where people and pets can get to know each other and a fenced exercise area outside.
Gaskin said this helps ensure more successful adoptions — people will have thought about the type of dog they are interested in before they come to the shelter.
The shelter does not allow the public to walk up and down by the kennels. Strange people excite the animals and they bark — loudly.
“They just really don’t show well like that when they’re too busy barking at everything going by,” Gaskins said.
Adoptions have increased since implementing that policy, she said.
Call the shelter at 931-484-8525 to inquire about missing animals or to make an appointment to meet an adoptable pet.
Visit cumberlandcountytn.gov/directory/animal-shelter for applications to volunteer or foster an animal shelter pet and to view information on area animal care resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.