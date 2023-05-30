Crossroads.jpg

Friday at the Crossroads returns June 2 from 4-8 p.m. in downtown Crossville.

Celebrate the start of summer with Friday at the Crossroad’s Flip Flop Friday.

Activities kick off June 2 at 4 p.m. in downtown Crossville, with music, food and fun for everyone.

Downtown Crossville, Inc. provides the funding and support that makes F@TC possible. Special thanks also to the city of Crossville, which assists with street closings and absorbing the costs it incurs for these community events.

The following businesses and organizations have shared their activities for the event:

 

Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn

2 N. Main St.

Pony Rides R Us

Petting zoo

Cumberland County Republican Party

The first 50 people to visit will get a ticket to visit the petting zoo

Bunz on the Run Food Truck

 

Milo Lemert Building

2 S. Main St.

Cindijo’s BBQ food truck

 

Home Instead

19 Stanley St.

Take part in a fish-bowl toss and enter to win a summer basket.

Express Lunch

144 S. Main St.

The Steele Mill Food Truck

 

Crossville-Cumberland County 

Chamber of Commmerce

34 S. Main St.

 

In Bloom Beauty & Boutique

Ascension Lutheran Church

Caris Healthcare

 

Ms. Cam’s Studio

56 S. Main St.

Covington Credit

 

Morning Sage Boutique

64 S. Main St.

Salt and Light Baking Company

Stop by for a game of cornhole and learn about the business’ gourmet cookies.

 

Mary Kay Skin Care and Cosmetics

Spin the wheel to win product samples and gift certificates, register for the summer fun bucket and learn about products to use this summer

 

Military Memorial Museum

20 S. Main St.

American Heritage Girls

Learn about this new youth organization sponsored by Oaklawn Baptist Church. They will have a flip flop game and information on the new troop.

 

French’s Shoes and Boots

117 N. Main St.

DAH Cookies

Stop by for a flip flop cookie treat giveaway

 

Hurricane Cycles

138 N. Main St.

Rustic Leatherwords

They will have bookmarks for kids to customize and take home.

 

Streets throughout the downtown area will be closed for Friday at the Crossroads, beginning at about 3:30 p.m., and reopen around 8 p.m. Street closures are:

• Main St., Hwy. 70 to Neecham Ave.

• Fourth St., Thurman Ave. to West Ave.

• Second St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.

• First St., West Ave. to Thurman Ave.

• Stanley St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.

• Fifth St., West Ave. to Main St.

For more information or to keep up with future events, like Friday at the Crossroads on Facebook.

