Celebrate the start of summer with Friday at the Crossroad’s Flip Flop Friday.
Activities kick off June 2 at 4 p.m. in downtown Crossville, with music, food and fun for everyone.
Downtown Crossville, Inc. provides the funding and support that makes F@TC possible. Special thanks also to the city of Crossville, which assists with street closings and absorbing the costs it incurs for these community events.
The following businesses and organizations have shared their activities for the event:
Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn
2 N. Main St.
Pony Rides R Us
Petting zoo
Cumberland County Republican Party
The first 50 people to visit will get a ticket to visit the petting zoo
Bunz on the Run Food Truck
Milo Lemert Building
2 S. Main St.
Cindijo’s BBQ food truck
Home Instead
19 Stanley St.
Take part in a fish-bowl toss and enter to win a summer basket.
Express Lunch
144 S. Main St.
The Steele Mill Food Truck
Crossville-Cumberland County
Chamber of Commmerce
34 S. Main St.
In Bloom Beauty & Boutique
Ascension Lutheran Church
Caris Healthcare
Ms. Cam’s Studio
56 S. Main St.
Covington Credit
Morning Sage Boutique
64 S. Main St.
Salt and Light Baking Company
Stop by for a game of cornhole and learn about the business’ gourmet cookies.
Mary Kay Skin Care and Cosmetics
Spin the wheel to win product samples and gift certificates, register for the summer fun bucket and learn about products to use this summer
Military Memorial Museum
20 S. Main St.
American Heritage Girls
Learn about this new youth organization sponsored by Oaklawn Baptist Church. They will have a flip flop game and information on the new troop.
French’s Shoes and Boots
117 N. Main St.
DAH Cookies
Stop by for a flip flop cookie treat giveaway
Hurricane Cycles
138 N. Main St.
Rustic Leatherwords
They will have bookmarks for kids to customize and take home.
Streets throughout the downtown area will be closed for Friday at the Crossroads, beginning at about 3:30 p.m., and reopen around 8 p.m. Street closures are:
• Main St., Hwy. 70 to Neecham Ave.
• Fourth St., Thurman Ave. to West Ave.
• Second St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.
• First St., West Ave. to Thurman Ave.
• Stanley St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.
• Fifth St., West Ave. to Main St.
For more information or to keep up with future events, like Friday at the Crossroads on Facebook.
