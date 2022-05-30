A motorist driving reckless and at a high speed while fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy found himself on a one-way trip to the county jail May 22.
Justin Riley Hedgecoth, 19, POW Camp Rd., is charged with driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless driving and underaged consumption, according to Lt. Dustin Lester’s report.
Lester wrote in a report that he was out of his patrol car on an unrelated routine traffic stop on West Ave. Sunday around 1 a.m. Deputy Shane Henderson was traveling through Crossville.
Henderson suddenly spotted a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu traveling on West Ave. “at a high rate of speed.” Lester wrote before he could reach his patrol car to set out spike strips, the fleeing vehicle and deputy sped by. He joined the pursuit up Azalia Ave. and onto Old Lantana Rd. to new Lantana Rd.
With other officers joining the pursuit, which reached speeds of 100 mph, the fleeing vehicle twice slid out of control while outbound on Lantana Rd., Lester wrote in his report.
The vehicle finally came to a stop at the intersection of Lantana Rd. and Taylor’s Chapel Rd. and Hedgecoth was quickly taken into custody, the report states.
Hedgecoth was also found with a small amount of marijuana but the drug was seized for destruction and the teen was not charged with possession.
The teen was placed under arrest and taken to the Justice Center for booking. Hedgecoth is to appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.
