A Crossville man is accused of committing several mistakes that culminated into a crash into a patrol car while fleeing the scene of a bar fight. He now faces a host of charges.
Justin Matthew Taylor, 29, 445 Village Lane, is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, evading arrest and leaving the scene of a crash. He was released from jail under $30,000 bond.
Around 3:19 a.m. Saturday, Crossville Police were dispatched to Bootleggers Bar on a report of a fight involving three men, according to Lt. Jonathon O’Neal’s report. Arriving on the scene, O’Neal found a 2018 Ford stopped on the wrong side of the road in front of the bar.
When the officer turned on his blue lights, the vehicle suddenly sped forward, nearly striking O’Neal’s police cruiser. The driver then continued west on Hwy. 70 E. “in a sporadic manner,” the officer in pursuit with blue lights and siren activated.
O’Neal wrote the vehicle then struck MPtl. Kaycee Peters’ patrol car, continued traveling west before coming to a stop after striking a road sign and a building.
Taylor was taken into custody without incident and no one was seriously injured in the crash. Taylor, according to the report, was unable to tell officers what had happened at Bootleggers prior to the attempt to elude.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol dispatched a trooper to the scene to write a crash report because of the involvement of city police, which is a matter of routine.
When O’Neal returned to the bar he learned the victim of the assault, Christopher Mewes, had already been transported by ambulance to the emergency room at Cumberland Medical Center.
In an interview at CMC, Mewes confirmed what witnesses said about the fight. Mewes, Taylor and a third man were in the bar when a dispute broke out and all went outside to the parking lot where the assault is alleged to have taken place. Mewes claimed at some point a knife was pulled but he never saw it pointed toward him.
Officers could not determine who the primary aggressor was and informed Mewes he could go to a judicial commissioner to obtain a summons for assault. To date, no arrests in connection with the fight have been made.
Taylor will appear in General Sessions Court on his charges relating to the flight from police and the vehicle crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.