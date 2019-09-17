The Cumberland County man who fled from sheriff’s deputies twice in six hours pleaded guilty in Criminal Court and received a two-year prison sentence.
Johnny Lee Johnson II, 37, Glade Creek Rd., entered his plea agreement which calls for him to serve a probation violation sentence concurrently with the new charge.
The incident took place Dec. 19, 2018, when Deputy Lucas Turner attempted to stop a GMC Jimmy traveling at a high rate of speed on Taylor’s Chapel Rd. The driver refused to stop, and traveled to Lantana Rd. and then into Bledsoe County where the vehicle crashed into a gate at the East Tennessee Correctional Facility in Bledsoe County.
Less than six hours later, Turner spotted the same vehicle on Glade Creek Rd. and again the driver refused to stop. This pursuit continued to Coal Bank Rd. and then onto Flat Rock Rd. where the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into a wooded area.
Once apprehended, Johnson told deputies he fled because of an outstanding probation violation warrant.
Johnson pleaded guilty to an information in April 2018 to theft of property of more than $1,000 and was placed on probation. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana on Sept. 11. That plea carried a six-year prison sentence.
Johnson pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment with evading arrest charges and driving on a revoked license charge being dropped. Johnson is being credited for 261 days already served.
In other cases on the docket, the following pleas were entered:
•Michael Von Sherrill Austin, 27, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000 and forgery of up to $1,000, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of less than $1,000 and passing a forged instrument and qualified for judicial diversion. The plea was set aside until probation is successfully completed and then via petition can be removed from the record. If Austin fails to meet all terms and requirements of diversion, the sentence goes into effect. Austin was placed on probation for two years. The second theft count was dropped. The charge stems from the theft and forgery of a check taken from a women’s shelter program on Sept. 28, 2018, and investigated by Crossville Police. The dropped charge stems from a shoplifting incident.
•Tracy Allen Hamby, 45, charged with possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 11, 2018, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of methamphetamine and received a six-month suspended sentence to be served on probation. Supervision of probation is to be transferred to Roane County.
•Nea Louise Skiles, 39, charged with reckless endangerment, simple possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and received a one-year sentence to serve. Skiles also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and received 120 days to serve at 75 percent, was fined $360 and is to pay court costs. All other charges pending in General Sessions Court are to be dismissed. The charges stem from a car crash on Hwy. 70 N. on July 25, 2017. She tested positive for meth in her system.
•Adam Rhea Berrier, 38, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $2,500 stemming from the theft of scrap metal with two co-defendants July 24, 2018. He received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation and is responsible for $6,950 restitution.
•Jacob Matthew Brewer, 33, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $10,000 and felony evading arrest and accepted a three-year sentence with 90 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. He is responsible for $1,000 restitution. The charge stems from a May 30 incident during which a motorcycle was stolen resulting in him fleeing from deputies, sparking a manhunt off Hwy. 70 N. Brewer has applied for long-term in-house recovery with Adult and Teen Challenge.
•Jacob Newton Davis, 25, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Fine was waived. The incident stems from an Aug. 5 arrest after he was found by Crossville Police with three clear bags of meth.
•Jonathan Lee Miller, 26, pleaded guilty to an information charging introduction of contraband in a penal institution on May 22, joyriding on June 29 and violation of the sex offender registry law on Nov. 24, 2018. He received a five-year prison sentence.
•Travis Lee Moore, 29, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than one-half ounce of marijuana and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from a traffic stop by a THP trooper on Feb. 13.
•Alan Ray Price, 25, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell stemming from a traffic stop by the sheriff’s department on Davidson Ct. on July 29, 2018. Price received a three-year sentence to be sered consecutive to a four-year probation violation sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.