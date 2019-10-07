A motorcyclist who fled from a traffic stop was unsuccessful in eluding arrest when the motorcycle stopped running and he was caught trying to push it down the road as he fled law enforcement.
The suspect was finally taken into custody after a vehicle and foot pursuit and has been charged with drug possession, according to arrest reports of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Anthony Whited, 46, 2547 Howard Springs Rd., is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
The incident occurred last Monday shortly after 11 p.m. when Deputy Lucas Turner observed a motorcycle traveling on Pomona Rd. that did not have a license plate. When Turner attempted to stop the suspect, the motorcyclist fled, turning onto Howard Springs Rd. and then onto Dykes Rd. where the motorcycle suddenly developed mechanical problems and quit running.
Turner wrote in his report the suspect then continued to flee, running along side the disabled motorcycle as he pushed it.
The deputy exited his vehicle and after a short foot chase and discharge of a stun weapon, the suspect was taken into custody.
During a search of a black bag strapped to the rear of the motorcycle was found .27 grams of marijuana, .6 grams of meth, two cellphones, empty small clear bags and digital scales.
Bond was set at $9,700 and a court date of Oct. 21 was assigned for the suspect.
