Plateau Partnership Park offered one of the largest industrial development sites available in the state of Tennessee, but it lacked infrastructure and developers had difficulty imagining the rolling landscape working for their large manufacturing plants.
“Everything that was a shortcoming from an industrial prospect either didn’t matter or is an asset for a motorsports park,” said Ray Evans, Plateau Partnership Park economic development director. “It’s perfect for a road course.”
Last month, Knoxville developer Rusty Bittle announced he plans to build a motorsports park, Flatrock USA, at the site, with a six-mile road course and other amenities.
“A Tennessee motorsports park is a legacy project for me,” Bittle said in a July press release. “The State of Tennessee has a reputation for automotive excellence, we are leading the way on advanced transportation technologies like electric vehicles, lightweight composites and artificial intelligence. A motorsports park will help the state and Plateau build an international reputation for next generation transportation technologies and become a tourism destination for automotive enthusiasts.”
East Tennessee business leaders Keven Clayton and William T. “Teddy” Phillips Jr. will join Bittle as lead investors in the project.
“The Plateau Partnership Park was thrilled at the prospect of Flatrock locating to our site,” said John Davis, chairman of the Plateau Partnership Park. “This property sat vacant since well before 2007. We had multiple prospects but the hilly terrain and lack of utilities to support a large manufacturing facility ultimately caused those prospects to walk away.”
In 2007, Cumberland County joined with Morgan and Roane counties to form a three-county industrial development board. Each county pledged $2.5 million toward the project to establish an industrial park that would bring jobs and economic development to the three counties.
Two parcels of land were purchased from Bowater Paper Company, which had used the land to grow pine trees for their paper operations: about 770 acres at the Westel exit off Interstate 40 and 300 acres adjacent to the Rockwood Airport.
“It’s large acreage. It’s adjacent to the interstate and adjacent to the railroad,” said Evans, who became involved with the park in 2012. “There’s not but very few sites in Tennessee that can meet that criteria.”
But the site has no natural gas or sewer service available. It’s also at the end of the water supply lines for Crab Orchard Utility District, which provides water for the area, and the Harriman Utility Board’s two electrical substations.
Over the past eight years, he estimated there have been about eight serious prospects eyeing the park.
“They were all automotive related,” he said, adding employment projections ranged from 900 to 1,000 jobs with facilities of 100 to 200 acres.
Site visits were made, but ultimately other sites were chosen.
“There was always an issue, either with infrastructure or the challenges of grading the site, that kept us from being the ultimate site selected,” Evans said.
The board was working on grants to help with those issues. There have been upgrades to the water delivery system. A natural gas line from Rockwood to the site was designed.
“We did construction plans for a 170-acre flat pad,” Evans said. “Many of the industries could not visualize how that land could be graded to create that. We took the initiative to create construction documents, hoping to find the money to do it.”
The park has received grants in the past from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Tennessee Valley Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission.
Since the July announcement, Bittle has been doing his due diligence for the project. The purchase of the property has not closed. Evans said the agreement included a 90-day review period.
“But he’s anxious to close and get started,” he said.
Bittle had initially proposed to build a motorsports park in Oak Ridge. However, the U.S. Department of Energy had informed him the project would need to undergo an Environmental Impact Statement due to land use restrictions placed on the property.
Faced with additional expense, a delay, and no guarantees the project would receive approval, Bittle started looking elsewhere for a “shovel ready” site of at least 300 acres and appropriate zoning.
Plateau Partnership Park offered nearly twice the space available in Oak Ridge, allowing Bittle to expand his vision for the motorsports park, with a hotel, performance venue, restaurant and more.
“They’re already talking about having substantial events on the site,” Evans said.
According to minutes from the PPP industrial board, Bittle approached the board in May. An economic impact study completed for just a motorsports track and clubhouse were estimated to generate $93 million to $110 million in revenue the first five years. They estimated hosting 40,000 visitors the first year up to 67,000 visitors annually by year five.
The project is expected to employ several hundred people when fully operational.
Those figures just for the track, Evans said. With the additional development opportunity, Evans said the economic impact could be two or three times that amount.
The project is not seeking PILOT assistance — payment in lieu of taxes — the minutes stated. PILOT programs provide a temporary, partial reduction of future real and personal property taxes over a specified number of years in exchange for investing in a community and bringing jobs to the area.
The meetings in May and June were advertised in the Knoxville News Sentinel, which is recognized as a paper of general circulation for the three counties that make up the Plateau Partnership Park Industrial Development Board.
Since the announcement, some residents of the Westel area have expressed concerns regarding noise and traffic.
Bittle is planning to present more detailed plans on the project to the county commission of each of the three counties in September. That meeting will be Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. in Cumberland County.
Evans said the track would not require a lot of infrastructure like water, electricity or natural gas.
Other developments planned, like an entertainment venue, hotel, restaurant, craft brewery and residential development would likely need additional infrastructure.
While many motorsports parks are private for members, Flatrock USA is being developed as a public-private course.
“There will be the ability to have memberships, perhaps with an area for a private club,” Evans said.
The park will be designed by Tilke Engineers and Architects, who built Atlanta Motorsports Park.
A road course is different from racetracks many residents are familiar with, Evans said. The track is longer, this one planned for about six miles, and cars are spread out along the track.
“They take advantage of the terrain, with sharp curves and straightaway,” he said.
The Sports Car Club of America has established rules for noise measurement at tracks, with microphones located 50 feet from the course. If a vehicle registers above a set level, 103 decibels, it can be flagged and removed from the course for adjustments.
“It’s anticipated there will be some e-series races, which are electric vehicles which have no sound at all,” Evans said.
While there are rules in place, there are reports of noise concerns in other communities with motorsports tracks. For example, the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, KY, opened in 2014. Complaints from neighbors eventually resulted in litigation before the two sides reached an agreement that included noise monitoring away from the track and requiring all cars using the track to have mufflers.
That site was within a few hundred feet of neighboring residents.
In addition to the motorsports and entertainment facilities, Evans said Bittle also wants to further spur industrial development with a portion of the site reserved for a compatible industry for the motorsports park.
“He would love to attract industries that are electric vehicle component manufacturers who need a test track,” Evans said. “He would have the track available to them and still have some industrial development within the project.”
As the Flatrock USA project moves forward, Evans said the industrial development board wants to also develop the 300-acre site by Rockwood Airport.
“It’s covered with pines right now,” he said. “It’s geographically challenged and has the same infrastructure issues the other site has.”
But it’s adjacent to an airport, which is a selling point, he said.
“We’re going to continue to market that site,” he said.
