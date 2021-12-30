Flatrock U.S.A. Motorsports Park is among the tourist attractions which Cumberland County has included in its Adventure Tourism District.
It’s one of four business plans approved Dec. 20 by the Cumberland County Commission to submit to the state to renew the designation for outdoors activities that offer opportunities for economic development in job creation and business investment.
“People will drive from all over the United States to visit this site,” Flatrock developer and founding partner Rusty Bittle said in a presentation prior to the Commission’s monthly meeting. “I think we will even see some international people that will come in to see this facility.
“There’s nothing like it in the world.”
Flatrock, a sprawling leisure and entertainment complex planned eastern Cumberland County, will center around a 6-mile luxury motorsports track for motorcycles and automobiles. Flatrock is investing $100 million in the first phase of the facility that will eventually include hotels, various camping facilities, a signature restaurant, an amphitheater and conference centers.
Bittle said the venture could, over the long term, create as many as 1,000 jobs paying a minimum of $15-$20 per hour, with salaries for some jobs coming in at more than $100,000 annually. Originally planned for Oak Ridge, an impact study for the smaller site there indicated it would bring in $93 million in revenues in the first five years.
Adventure Tourism Districts include business plans for outdoors activities that offer opportunities for economic development in job creation and business investment.
“It is in the best interests of Cumberland County and the City of Crossville to support local tourism and tourism related businesses and to encourage the creation of jobs in the community through the creation of an adventure tourism district,” reads the resolution signed by County Mayor Allen Foster.
Cumberland County’s Adventure Tourism District was first created in 2014. In such districts, certain businesses are allowed to qualify for jobs tax credits and promotions.
“Adventure tourism activities such as equine and motorized trail riding, white water rafting and kayaking, rappelling, road biking, rock climbing, hang-gliding, spelunking, shooting sports, mountain biking, canoeing, paragliding, rowing, zip lining and other such activities offer economic development opportunities in Crossville and Cumberland County,” said the four business plans the county is submitting to the state.
Tourism is big business for Cumberland County, which was ranked 16th of Tennessee’s 95 counties in 2020, with an estimated $124 million in direct visitor expenditures.
Also submitted for the Adventure Tourism District renewal is a business plan for Meadow Park Lake, a 2,200-acre park owned and operated by the city of Crossville. The 269-acre lake is one of the city’s main water supplies and offers fishing for largemouth bass, catfish, crappie and bream, as well as camping, water sports, picnicking and trails.
A 2014 master plan recommended further development to add off-road bicycle trails, additional nature trails, a climbing course and a multi-purpose office/camp store and event center.
Business plans for the county’s two state parks, Cumberland Mountain State Park and the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park, are also included. The plan for the 1,720-acre Cumberland Mountain State Park notes that opportunities are available in and around the facility for qualified businesses, including the management of park facilities.
The biggest of completed portions of the Cumberland Trail State Park course through Cumberland County, crossing Interstate 40 and Hwys. 70 and 68.
“With its natural beauty and easy access to Interstate 40, it is our belief that this will provide many business opportunities once the trail is completed,” the business plan states.
The Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park cuts through 11 Tennessee counties. Once completed, it will extend 282 miles and join with the National Park Trail system and Kentucky’s Pine Mountain Trail.
The Commission vote to renew the Adventure Tourism District and submit the plans was 17-0. Commissioner Jack Davis, 5th District, was absent from the meeting.
