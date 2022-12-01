DSC08386.jpg

Representatives of Flatrock Motorsports Park and Entertainment Destination presented a $10,000 donation to the STEM program at Pine View Elementary School Nov. 22. On hand for the donation are, back row, from left, Cumberland County Commissioners Wendell Wilson and Joe Sherrill, Director of Schools William Stepp; Flatrock representatives Tim Chandler and Jeremy Hale; Justin Gibson, teacher; Principal Kara Spicer; Flatrock representatives Jason Guzman and Eric Paradis; Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce President Ethan Hadley; and Board of Education representative Chris King; surrounded by students from the sixth grade.

Christmas came a little early for Pine View Elementary’s STEM teacher Justin Gibson.

Just before the Thanksgiving break, Westel’s new neighbor Flatrock Motorsports Park and Entertainment Destination gifted the school’s STEM program $10,000.

“Career and technical education is very hands on and project based,” Gibson said. “The students are able to do activities and learn different concepts. This partnership will allow students to see STEM careers on a bigger scale. That’s priceless.”

“Here at Pine View, we want you to have a  big dream for your future,” Principal Kara Spicer told the junior high classes during a special assembly. “We’re here to support you in whatever dream you have. But we also want to introduce you to some new ideas and some new dreams. 

“Flatrock wants to invest in you as students. They’re looking at what you can do in the future as experts in their field and other fields.”

Jeremy Hale, chief operations officer and chief financial officer at Flatrock, presented the donation to the school.

“We believe in you as the future. We believe in STEM. We need future engineers, designers and architects — and race car drivers like these guys,” Hale said.

Gibson thanked Flatrock for their gift, saying, “I’m just excited to work with these students and their families to get all of these things accomplished.”

Director of Schools William Stepp echoed Spicer and Gibson’s comments, adding, “It’s an amazing venture that Flatrock is doing out here … This is beyond unbelievable.”

Stepp noted there is a push throughout the school system on career and technical education, and the donation will help Pine View students succeed.

“I can’t thank you enough for joining Cumberland County and supporting the schools,” Stepp said.

