Representatives of Flatrock Motorsports Park and Entertainment Destination presented a $10,000 donation to the STEM program at Pine View Elementary School Nov. 22. On hand for the donation are, back row, from left, Cumberland County Commissioners Wendell Wilson and Joe Sherrill, Director of Schools William Stepp; Flatrock representatives Tim Chandler and Jeremy Hale; Justin Gibson, teacher; Principal Kara Spicer; Flatrock representatives Jason Guzman and Eric Paradis; Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce President Ethan Hadley; and Board of Education representative Chris King; surrounded by students from the sixth grade.