Flatrock Motorsports Park developers are getting ready to offer homesites to potential buyers.
The company, which is developing a premiere racing road course in eastern Cumberland County, presented a 28-parcel preliminary plat to the Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission in August.
The property will be accessed from a private road constructed off Westel Rd. The plans call for a reduction in the road right-of-way of 70 feet at the start of the road to 40 feet. County subdivision regulations require a 5-foot right-of-way.
Planner Tommy Lee said subdivision regulations do require private roads be built to county specifications.
Flatrock Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Hale said this was necessary due to topography, the placement of the race track and other structures. However, he said the actual road width would not change.
“We have some constraints with the way the track comes around. This is a wetland, so we can’t disturb that area. We didn’t have room to go wider to allow the 50-foot right-of-way,” Hale said. “The pit entrance is here. We don’t have room — there’s grade here and here. That’s why you see it narrowed down.
“While we are developing other real estate, there is no other [lots] this would serve than the 27 lots.”
John Stubbs, with the planning commission, said the constraints on the road would prevent development next to the road.
“If they’re set by limits on the side by hard objects, I don’t know why you couldn’t still maintain a 50-foot easement, because they’re not going to develop on the side,” Stubbs said. “That would then not require a variance.”
The road then narrows to a 30-foot right-of-way as it enters the loop designated for development. Here, traffic will move in one direction. Lee said a one-way road with a smaller right-of-way was not a concern to him.
The lots are to be served by a two-inch water line and a proposed sewer line and proposed fire hydrants. Hale said sewer consideration was in the preliminary stage at this time.
Twenty-seven lots would be dedicated to the development of single-family homes, with one lot dedicated as common space.
The loop road includes several pie-shaped lots at the end of the loop, similar to a cul-de-sac. These lots do not have the required 50-feet of road frontage. Lee said one falls just shy of the 30-feet road frontage required for cul-de-sacs. He recommended a change to the lot line to meet that threshold.
“It essentially is similar to a cul-de-sac, because it is a loop,” Lee said. “It’s because of the curve they can’t get the 50 feet.”
Lee said the lots should also note where the lots meet the 60-foot width requirement for a residential lot. The building line would be set at the point the lots met the 60-foot width.
The panel agreed to a variance of at least 30-feet of road frontage.
Lee said the commission would need to show water lines, sewer lines and fire hydrants before the final plat is approved. They will also need a letter from the state showing the sewer is approved — likely a private package sewer plant with a drainfield — and a letter from the Crab Orchard Utility District agreeing to operate the sewer system.
The commission also approved two final plats:
•three-lot subdivision off Carson Rd., dividing 5.64 acres. The division includes a lot with existing structures on lots one and two, and a vacant third lot accessed through an easement
•three-lot subdivision of 3.09 acres off Lantana Rd., with the third lot accessed from an easement
In other business, the panel approved a request to change the name of Kilbry Farm Rd. to Daugherty Lane, though several members questioned if the road off Taylor’s Chapel should be removed from the county’s official road list as it serves only one residence.
Lee Daugherty, who purchased the property in 2021, said, “We bought the farm from the Kilby family. We’re wanting to have the name of the road changed to Daugherty Lane … We’d like to keep it traditional, and we plan to live there all our lives.”
A public hearing was held the month before, with no comments. The change would impact one other property owner, though that property is accessed from Taylor’s Chapel Rd.
“Their address is Taylor’s Chapel Rd.,” Lee said, noting they would not have to change their address.
“They did call me and state that they were in opposition of the name change.”
Clark asked if Daugherty had considered requesting the road be closed.
“Then it would be your road,” she said.
Daugherty said he hadn’t thought of that. It’s about .37 miles in length.
“It’s a lot of frontage and maintenance. I just didn’t think of that. It’s an option to consider,” he said.
Lee said, “That’s not the request that’s in front of us today.”
The panel approved the request to change the name, provided Daugherty purchase a new road sign.
The panel also approved changes to its rules regarding financial surety agreements. The panel will accept a letter of credit, cashier’s check, surety bond or performance bond.
These financial instruments help ensure the county can complete necessary infrastructure for a development, such as roads or water lines. The surety instruments must cover the full cost estimated for the improvements. The proposed change to the subdivision regulations would allow property developers to choose the type of surety instrument for property divisions of nine or fewer lots. The expiration date must be at least two years from the date of final plat approval. For property divisions of 10 lots or more, the planning commission will have the option of choosing the type of surety instrument it will require and the length of the expiration date.
A public hearing on surety instruments was held in March, with no public comments received.
