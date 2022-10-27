Flatrock, USA founder and president Rusty Bittle didn’t set out to build a world-class motorsports park.
“I talked a couple of guys into buying some karts and we raced those things in parking lots all over Knoxville for several years,” Bittle said. “That’s where my passion started. Over 20 years ago, I started looking for land just to build a kart track.”
But over time, his vision grew. Now, he’s planning a nearly 6-mile road track built on about 800 acres in Eastern Cumberland County.
But that’s just phase one.
Over time, Bittle envisions a motorsports complex and entertainment destination, with a clubhouse, luxury garages, restaurant and spa, hotels, an amphitheater, brewery, winery, shopping and more at the site just off I-40.
“We don’t want to just be a motorsports park. We want to be an ultimate destination,” Bittle said. “We want to serve people who even don’t care for motorsports. If you want to come camp for the weekend or come for the afternoon and walk or ride your bike, or just hang out, we have designed for that.”
Jason Hayes, Bittle’s minister and a member of the Flatrock team, recalled Bittle’s early vision for the motorsports track.
“What stood out to me from the beginning was that it was not just a vision for motorsports,” Hayes said. “It was a vision for a destination location that would enrich a community … It was a vision that would provide individuals and families memories that they would never, ever forget.”
Wednesday, Bittle gathered with his business partners, the engineers and designers, builders, and members of the community to celebrate the ceremonial groundbreaking for Flatrock Motorsports Park — though work has been ongoing for months with lots of groundwork underway to build the track slated to open in early 2023.
Bittle was joined at the celebration by his business partners, David Ward, Brad Ward, Kevin Clayton, Keith Holdbrooks and Teddy Phillips.
He thanked a host of individuals that have supported the project, from local and state leaders, engineering company Tilke Engineers and Architects, and his growing Flatrock Motorsports USA team. He also thanked the Cumberland County and Westel community.
“This community has welcomed us with open arms,” Bittle said.
Bittle had been eyeing a site near Oak Ridge, but the need for additional environmental studies led him to seek another site that would be “shovel ready.” Plateau Partnership Park, with 773 acres of rolling landscape, had been sitting idle since being purchased by Cumberland, Morgan and Roane counties in 2007.
“Everything that was a shortcoming from an industrial prospect either didn’t matter or is an asset for a motorsports park,” said Ray Evans, Plateau Partnership Park economic development director. “It’s perfect for a road course.”
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster is looking forward to the new Cumberland County business.
“This is exciting,” Foster said. “I believe a couple of years ago, the first person I called was Mayor James Mayberry. He loves all of this. He explained what was going on.”
Foster noted the project will have a significant economic impact on the county as visitors come to the Cumberland Plateau region.
“The economic impact stands to be tremendous,” he said, noting not just the county would benefit, but the region and state.
Cumberland County is already among the top areas for visitor spending, reaching No. 15 of 95 counties in 2021.
“Cumberland County is open for business,” Foster said. “That means we’re going to help good corporate partners in any way that’s feasible.”
The county approved the Flatrock business plan to submit to the state as part of an Adventure Tourism District designation, which allows qualifying businesses to receive tax credits and other benefits from the state.
However, the project is privately financed and does not include tax abatement incentives, Foster confirmed to the Chronicle.
Christian Epp, with Tilke Engineering and Architects, explained the company has built more than 100 tracks around the world, including the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, TX, which hosts Formula 1 racing events.
“Wherever you go in the world, we have a race track for Formula 1 designed by us,” Epp said. “This project is incredible. In our working group on our weekly call, it’s called the best race track in North America. We really believe it’s going to be the best race track.”
He presented Bittle with a photo book created by the engineers featuring the top race tracks in the world.
“Flatrock is in here already,” Epp said.
The park will have a 3.5-mile Circuit Club track, which Bittle explained operates much like a country club golf course with private memberships.
“But we will also be having track days, motorcycle days, some sanctioned events on the club track,” Bittle said.
A 2.67-mile Grand Prix track, slated to open in 2024, will link with the club track to offer a separate racing opportunity or to provide the grand course with 5.9 miles.
The combination of a club track and a commercial venture is unique, Bittle noted.
Bittle is also incorporating a CIK Kart track, which is where his love of motorsports began.
“I was old when I got involved in motorsports,” Bittle said. “I want to see the youth be able to get involved at a very early age, and karting is a big part of that.”
Simulators on hand for the ceremony showcased the track, giving people the chance to test their skills. A lap of the 6-mile course can be completed in about three minutes.
Bittle has said there are sanctioned events already being planned for 2023 and 2024.
He has estimated 5-10 years for completion of the complex and supporting amenities.
