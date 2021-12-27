Ground could be broken as soon as next month for a premier motorsports park and leisure and entertainment complex planned for eastern Cumberland County.
“We got enough engineering on Friday to break ground,” said Flatrock Motorsports U.S.A. founding partner and developer Rusty Bittle. “We are now trying to go through permitting with the state — with TDEC. I’m a little eager sometimes, but we would love to do a groundbreaking in January.”
If permitting falls into place and asphalt is down in July, the park could open part of the track for its first event as early as fall 2022.
“That’s the goal,” Bittle said.
Flatrock Motorsports U.S.A. paid $2.25 million for more than 800 acres in early November. The property was part of Plateau Partnership Park, an industrial venture aimed to boost the economies of Cumberland, Morgan and Roane counties. The three counties bought the property in 2007, and it has largely sat dormant for more than a decade since.
Bittle aims to change that with the luxury motorsports complex that he predicts will be the top facility of its kind in the U.S. and among the top five in the world.
“People will drive from all over the United States to visit this site,” he vowed. “We see people every weekend that travel thousands of miles, just to go to a track. I think we will even see some some international people that will come in to see this facility.
“There’s nothing like this in the world.”
Bittle gave members of the Cumberland County Commission a preview of the sprawling destination before Monday’s monthly meeting. Flatrock is investing $100 million into the first phase of the project that was originally planned for The Horizon Center in Oak Ridge. An impact study for that site indicated it would bring in $93 million in revenues in the first five years, with 40,000 visitors per year.
The proposed motorsports facility is modeled after the Leeds, AL, Barber Motorsports Park, dubbed “the Augusta National of Motorsports.” That park has poured $1.8 billion into the Leeds economy over the past 10 years, and Bittle anticipates Flatrock to be bigger and better.
“Most of the weekends we go to the track, there are no amenities,” he explained. “There’s nothing for the family to do. There’s nowhere to stay. There’s really nowhere to eat.”
Flatrock, however, will include multiple levels of hotels and a lodge Bittle described as an “old-type motel that looks more of a lodge feel.” Camping options will range from standard hook-ups for campers to motorcoaches and “glamping,” or luxury camping. A tiny homes concept will eventually be introduced.
“I’m a foodie, and so we plan to have a lot of good food to eat — and a lot of different styles of food,” Bittle said.
A signature restaurant, such as The Barn at Blackberry Farm in Walland, TN, is part of the concept.
“We want to offer extremely impeccable customer service in every detail at Flatrock,” Bittle said. “We want to do farm-to-table, and we want people to come as they would to Blackberry. People will travel to eat good food.”
The restaurant will be served by a garden and greenhouse on the Flatrock grounds. Livestock are also part of the plan to continue with the farm-to-table concept. What can’t be grown on site will be sourced from area farmers.
A winery with an onsite vineyard, as well as a brewery and distillery, will complement the dining experience.
Also on site will be conference and event centers, multiple types of residences and an amphitheater that will be situated in a natural bowl on the property. Bittle hopes to make it an entertainment destination with symphonies, theatrical performances, concerts, movies and more. Area artisans will be welcome to display their works on site.
Bittle envisions Flatrock as a center for hot-air balloon festivals, chili and barbecue cookoffs and fireworks shows.
Tilke Engineers and Architects, a premier German firm that designs motorsports and F1 tracks all over the world, has been retained to design the 6-mile track for both motorcycles and cars.
“We gave them a piece of land, told them to design the track, and we would design the amenities around the track,” Bittle said.
The track can be divided into eight configurations that will allow the complex to run up to four events a weekend. Tracks include GP for motorcycles, a club track for Flatrock members, a carting track, Formula drift track, offload and rally areas, as well as a paddock designed to FIA standards.
Engineers were on site last week, and Bittle showed their drone images and track models to the County Commission.
“We have to do some grading, but we are trying to use the natural topography as much as possible,” he said. “We’re trying to leave as much greenspace as we can.”
The European styling calls for greenspace seating. Grandstands will only be used during major events.
Garages, which range from areas spilling with tools to finished luxury interiors, are also part of the plan.
Flatrock is dedicated to maintaining the modern mountain feel. “We want to source things locally,” Bittle said. “Everything on this site is going to be Crab Orchard stone. Obviously, that is a big part of this community.”
An automotive innovation center was added to the plans to give researchers space to conduct actual, physical testing.
Crab Orchard Utility District has run a line to the property to provide up to 300,000 gallons of water per day. Flatrock has approval for leachate fill in for septic, and Rockwood Water, Wastewater and Natural Gas is interested in beginning talks to provide sewer and natural gas.
The central location was a natural attraction for Bittle, and he thinks it will help make the endeavor successful.
“Most of the tracks we go to on the weekends are very difficult to get to,” he explained. “There’s not a lot of support systems around them. We love this easy ingress and egress from the interstate. It makes it very easy for people to find us.”
