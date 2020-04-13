A Cumberland County man accused of assaulting another person with a heavy flashlight in July 2019 pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to two years in prison last week.
Carl Edward Carter III, 33, was charged with aggravated assault — a class C felony — and was facing three to 15 years in prison for the incident that took place in Lake Tansi.
He pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of reckless aggravated assault and agreed to serve the two-year sentence at 30%.
In addition, Carter is to pay $1,276 in restitution to the victim and obtain alcohol and drug assessment and followup.
Carter is being given credit for 126 days already served in jail.
Pending charges of criminal impersonation and theft in General Sessions Court and a second count of aggravated assault, domestic assault and evading arrest on the Criminal Court docket were dismissed.
In other cases on the probation violation docket that fell under other categories, the following took place:
Deadline docket
•Ronald Sterling Lackey, aggravated robbery, state to drop charge.
•Benny Jay Mullins, rape, continued to June 5.
•Willard Junior Norris, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and simple possession, continued to tracking.
•Tracey Dene Sarrica, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 15.
Motion/hearing
•Tawnee Lee Cantrell, auto burglary and probation violations, motion for early release granted.
•Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, motion hearing continued to May 8.
•Warren John Nostrom, two counts of first-degree murder, continued to May 8.
•Steven Randall Presley, felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution, evading arrest, aggravated assault and two counts of second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to May 8.
•Joseph David Sadula, auto burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, bond revoked following hearing and continued to May 12.
