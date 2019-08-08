At least five people are interested in filling the vacant 6th District Cumberland County Commission seat.
Last month the county commission declared a vacancy in the 6th Civil District and set the terms to fill the seat. The vacancy was declared by Cumberland County Clerk Jule Bryson in a notice to the county commission and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster after the recent death of former 6th District County Commissioner Michael Speich. Candidates had until Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 4 p.m. to turn in their name to Foster’s office.
Candidates who turned in their names for consideration include:
Cody W. Christopher
Gary Goldberg Jr.
Clifford H. Segar
Joseph L. Sherrill
Charles E. Wilson Jr.
The 6th Civil District covers the eastern portion of Cumberland County including Grassy Cove, Crab Orchard, Westel and a small portion of Fairfield Glade. The candidate must reside in the 6th District. The names will be verified by the Cumberland County Election Commission.
Anyone who is interested but was unable to get the information to Foster may also be considered at the Aug. 19 Cumberland County Commission meeting.
All potential candidates seeking to fill the 6th District commissioner vacancy will be given an opportunity to address the county commission at its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m.
During that meeting the county commission will elect and appoint someone from the names submitted to serve as a 6th District commissioner until the next election which will be in August 2020.
