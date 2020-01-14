Five candidates have submitted their names for consideration to fill the vacant 9th District Cumberland County Commission seat.
Names were to be submitted to Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster’s office by Jan. 9 at noon. The following people submitted their name for consideration:
Larry Brilliant
Nico CearGeo
Carmin Lynch
Colleen Mall
Mark Rosser
Potential candidates for the vacant seat must be a resident of the district and are verified by the Cumberland County Election Commission.
The county commission will give each candidate a set time to present themselves and their qualifications during the Jan. 21 meeting and the commission will vote to appoint one of the candidates after the presentations. The candidate will then be sworn in and join the county commission for the remainder of the meeting.
The seat will then be on the county’s general election ballot in August 2020. The person who wins in that election will serve the remainder of the term, which ends in 2022.
The 9th Civil District county commission vacancy occurred after Carl MacLeod resigned from the position in December.
