Five Cumberland County students received scholarships from the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District’s Holder-Bush Memorial Scholarship.
Each student received $300 to help further their education in agriculture at Tennessee Technological University.
The scholarship is presented in honor of Elmer Holder and Chester Bush.
Holder served Cumberland County as district conservationist for 22 years with the Soil Conservation Service. Bush followed with 29 years as district conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The two provided the county with a combined 51 years of service to the community and its agricultural producers.
Students receiving scholarships were:
•Kallie Hale, daughter of Allen and Toni Hale, studying agribusiness
•Sophie Helton, daughter of Robert and Sandy Helton, studying agriculture communications
•Abbigale Miller, daughter of Zack and Corey Miller, studying agriculture education
•Shayla Woodson, daughter of Gregory and Arlene Woodson, majoring in pre-veterinarian studies
•Ariana Young, daughter of Levi and Athena Archambault, majoring in pre-veterinarian studies
