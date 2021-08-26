On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four commercial aircraft.
Two crashed into the World Trade Center complex in New York. One crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, VA. The fourth plan crashed in a field in western Pennsylvania when passengers fought back.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.
Cumberland County will mark this somber occasion with a memorial service at the Cumberland County 9/11 Memorial at 1423 Livingston Rd. in Crossville beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Joining the remembrance will be Patrick Clancy, a retired lieutenant with the Fire Department of New York. Clancy will speak on behalf of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed in honor of Firefighter Stephen Siller.
Clancy had the night duty on Sept. 11, 2001, and was at home when the World Trade Center was struck. He rushed to duty as quickly as possible after the attack.
He retired from the department with 25 years of service and has served the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for three years.
Siller had finished his shift the morning of 9/11 and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when news of the first plane hitting the tower came across his emergency scanner. He returned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1, retrieved his gear and headed toward Manhattan.
The Brooklyn Battery Tunnel was closed when he got there. So, Siller carried his 60 pounds of gear through the tunnel to the Twin Towers where he died in the line of duty.
Siller’s parents, who died when he was young, were lay Franciscans who followed the inspirational phrase attributed to St. Francis of Assisi, “While we have time, let us do good.” His family founded the organization in his honor and on that principle. It operates the Smart Home program for veterans or first responders with catastrophic injuries impacting their mobility, building mortgage-free smart homes designed to meet the individual needs of each recipient; the Fallen First Responder Home Program, which pays off the mortgages of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children; and the Gold Star Family Home Program, which provides a mortgage-free home to the surviving spouses of members of the military killed in the line of duty who have young children.
The Cumberland County 9/11 Memorial was established in 2011. The site includes a girder from the Twin Towers in New York. Local firefighter Andrew Benson, now deceased, worked diligently to secure a piece of the towers for the memorial site.
A memorial service has been held each year since 2011. Planning for the 20th anniversary began shortly after last year’s event. Cumberland County Fire Department Assistant Chief John Hall has assisted in coordinating the event each year.
Hall traveled to New York a few days after the attacks, assisting at a Fire Department of New York station in the aftermath. He attended a prayer service held at Yankee Stadium and was directed to a safe point close enough to Ground Zero to photograph the wreckage.
There will be a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m., the time when the first plane flew into the northern facade of the North Tower at the World Trade Center.
The ceremony brings together emergency personnel from every emergency service. Typically, the ceremony lasts for only about 20 minutes, ensuring as many personnel as possible may attend, even those on duty who may need to leave to answer an emergency call. However, this year’s event will be expanded slightly to include the guest speaker.
There will also be a bell-ringing ceremony honoring the firefighters who died during the attacks, and the reading of the memorial plaque. Carrie Hassler will sing the National Anthem while Ted Monday sings “God Bless the U.S.A.” Beth Morgan will play the bagpipes. Tennessee Mobile Stage Rentals is providing the sound system, operated by Mark Steinman.
Local residents who lost loved ones during the attacks are encouraged to contact Hall or Barbara Parsons. Call 931-248-3341 or 931-484-5501.
