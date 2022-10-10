Director of Schools William Stepp and Upland Deisgn Group’s Kim Chamberlin displayed a first look at plans for Cumberland County High School’s first auditorium at an informational meeting Oct 4.
The plans were presented to board members, school administration and other members of the public in Martin Elementary’s Little Theater.
“This has been a long time coming, and everybody knows it,” Chamberlin said.
Chamberlin and Stepp showed the current plans of both the exterior and interior of the building. Chamberlin noted that the design is nearly identical to the auditorium at Stone Memorial High School.
The auditorium’s current design will seat around 1,200 people. The design includes a lobby in the entrance, along with the stage, soundstage, seating and backstage storage rooms. However, there are not plans for there to be a fly system onstage, a system of rope lines and weights that theaters often use to move components such as curtains, lights, scenery and more.
Chamberlin stated that the design group had gone through some meetings with the staff at the school, and that a highlight of discussion of the auditorium was where it should be located.
In past attempts to fund an auditorium, the board generally agreed that the auditorium should be built using the empty space facing Miller Ave. However, at a Sept. 22 board meeting, it was noted that this had changed due to the difficulty on using this land, with the board chairman Teresa Boston describing it as “a sinkhole.”
“One thing that some people have been wondering about is location,” Stepp said. “I asked Mr. Chamberlin to show us what that footprint would look like — where it’s next to the fine arts side of the building.”
In this plan, the auditorium is to be built in between the main school building and the football stadium. This is because it would be nearer to the fine arts classes and the band/choir room, who would be the primary users of the auditorium.
Chamberlin said that two of the eight tennis courts in this area would need to be taken in order to accommodate space for the auditorium, as well as around 60 parking spaces in the lot.
However, even after losing these spots, there will still be around 650 parking spaces in the full lot.
“After talking to the staff, it felt like that was a compromise worth making to get the building into this location,” Chamberlin said.
CCHS Principal Karri Hobby was present, and agreed that she felt parking would not be too much of a problem.
Chamberlin also stated that one concern among the staff is that they would no longer be able to drive through the area between the school and the stadium.
Chamberlin assured them they would keep enough space open for cars to enter and exit the area.
There are also plans for there to be a “connector” with a canopy overhead, so that students can easily access the auditorium from the school by using a walkway.
Before construction of this design can begin, the blueprint would have to be approved by the Board of Education building and grounds committee, and the full board.
After that is construction specs, which detail the work and workmanship required for the project and take between 60-90 days.
According to Chamberlin, if all goes according to plan, the construction would take about 18 months.
