The first frost and freeze of the season occurred in portions of Cumberland County this past Sunday morning with temperatures at the official sites ranging from 29 to 33 degrees. This is about average as we usually get our first frost in the first or second week of October. We went from a high of 91 degrees on Oct. 3 to these freezing temperatures just ten days later — all I can say is my, oh my! I expect us to drop into the 30s again by Thursday morning and then we go into a little bit warmer through the 25th of the month.
Something else I think you can expect, chances of rain going up beginning around the 20th with daily showers through the 25th. It will be interesting to see when we get our first chance of snowflakes. Nothing during the next two weeks which is about as far as we can accurately predict in my opinion. After the school tours that have visited my office this fall, there is one thing I have discovered after our talks. Teachers look forward to snow just about as much as students!
The coldest temperature ever recorded in October in Crossville was 19 degrees on Halloween in 1954. Even though October is normally our driest month, in 2014 we had 9 inches of rain. But just two years later in 2016, we only had a third of an inch which is just like this past September.
October can sure bring some wild swings in the weather. You may remember in 2014 on Halloween night it started snowing and by the next morning there was an inch and a half on the ground. It had been 80 degrees just five days previously.
You can go on Facebook and like my new page which is titled Steve Norris Weather. I moved away from my old page because it had hit the limit of 5,000 friends and I had hundreds of people wanting to join. My new one is a business page with no limits.
