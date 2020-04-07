Crossville firefighters were called to a fire at an unoccupied business structure early Saturday and reports that the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The fire alarm was received around 6:15 a.m. from a passerby who reported flames shooting through the roof at the vacant building located at 364 Hwy. 70 E., just east of Big John’s BBQ.
Crossville Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Chris South said the building, owned by Doug Howe, had previously been used as an automotive business but was for sale and was not occupied at the time.
South said the fire appeared to have started in the center of the building. There was electric service to the structure, but it is not known if that was the origin of the fire.
“The investigation is open and continuing,” South said Monday. “The cause and origin is still to be determined.”
The fire was reported at shift change and about 20 firefighters responded to the scene and were able to bring the fire completely under control by 6:45 a.m. No damage was reported to nearby structures, and no injuries were reported.
South said damage to the building was “significant.”
