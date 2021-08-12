Cumberland County firefighters were able to lead a resident from a smoke-filled home and quickly extinguished an accidental house fire in the Rinnie community recently.
The resident, identified as William Elunkall, was reportedly treated at the scene by Cumberland County Emergency Services ambulance personnel for smoke inhalation. He declined to be checked at the hospital.
Firefighters received a call around 12:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 12,000 block of Hwy. 127 N. The house is located just north of the Bear Creek Rd. intersection.
When they arrived, they found the source of the fire to be in the area of a clothes dryer. The fire filled the residence with a heavy smoke.
Capt. Gary Blalock said the resident went in the house after firefighters arrived and later neighbors told firefighters the resident had reentered the house to open windows to release the smoke.
Firefighters located the man – who was suffering from smoke inhalation — and led him from the house.
Elunkall was treated at the scene with oxygen and later was walking around the property and talking with firefighters. Damage to the house was kept minimal due to the fast response. The Rinnie fire station is located just down the road from the fire scene.
