Cumberland County firefighters responded to structure fires last week that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Around 9:30 p.m. April 2, firefighters were dispatched to the 1700 block of Poplar Dr. on a report of a house fire at the David and Buffy Stancil residence.
Firefighters remained on the scene for around three hours battling the difficult fire and conducting cleanup of equipment.
Assistant Fire Chief John Hall quoted a report on the fire that preliminary estimates place the loss of structure and contents to be at least 50%.
Exact cause of the blaze has not been determined, but it is believed the fire started in a garage attached to the house.
April 5 around 5:45 a.m., firefighters received multiple reports of something burning in the Vandever area and after searching for a period of time, discovered a shop used in a farm operation to be burning. It was a total loss.
Hall said callers were concerned about the amount of smoke in the area but could not provide an address as to where the fire was located.
It was eventually discovered on a farm at the end of Hershell Tabor Rd.
The farm belongs to James Shrade, and the shop and contents were deemed a total loss.
“It had been burning for quite some time before we were able to locate the source of smoke in the area,” Hall said.
