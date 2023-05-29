Crossville Police are investigating an aggravated arson case that occurred just before day break at an E. First St. residence.
Three persons were inside the house when the fire was set.
No one was injured in the incident that was reported to police and fire responders around 6:18 a.m. May 20 in the 1200 block of E. First St.
The fire was quickly extinguished by the residents, but not before “significant damage” was done to a back porch, according to Lt. Jared South’s report.
An estimated $1,000 in damage was reported to the porch.
Responding officers were informed by E-911 that the residence was the scene of a dispute the night before during which threats had been made against one of the occupants of the house.
The threats were alleged to have related to the workplace with the claim that someone in the house had caused the firing of another.
Police, according to South’s report, were not able to verify that claim.
It was also told to police that if the residents notified police about the confrontation, there would be retribution with a threat of death issued, the occupants said in a statements.
Police interviewed neighbors and others but to date, they have been unable to identify a suspect in the arson.
Fire and police responders did find a plastic container that smelled of an accelerant and a lighter lying in the yard near the burned porch. It was seized as evidence and is being sent to the TBI lab for analysis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.