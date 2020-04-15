Firefighters are on the scene of a working structure fire in the Pandora's Forest resort off Hwy. 70 N. on Timberline Rd. Fire crews are shuttling water to the scene. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area.
breaking
Richard C. Kearley, 67, was born on April 25, 1952, in Crossville. He passed away on April 7, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville. He is survived by his grandchildren, Cameron and Jada Garrett; mother, Martha Kirkland; sisters, Judy Gora, Johnnie Parham and Faye Hatfiel…
Phyllis Jean Moretz Smith, 80, bargain shopper, expert storyteller, professional phone talker, beach lovin', country cooking, hard huggin', picture taking machine, passed on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1940, in Lynch, KY, daughter to Edward and Noble Moretz. Jean reside…
Robert Floros, 92, of Fairfield Glade, formerly of Michigan, passed away on April 1. He leaves behind wife Gloria, sons, Craig (Patti), Mark and Todd (Heather), and grandchildren Haydn and Madelynn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.