Cumberland County firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in a portable classroom now used for storage, preventing the blaze from spreading to other portables and school property.
There were no injuries, and the main school building was not damaged.
A fire alarm was received at E-911 from South Cumberland Elementary at around 6 p.m. Saturday. While firefighters were en route, a passerby called in a second report of smoke pouring from one of the portable classrooms.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found fire in one of the old portable units — believed to have been built in the early 1980s — that is now being used for storage.
“We don’t have a definitive cause of the fire, but it appears it was wiring,” Assistant Fire Chief John Hall said. “The fire started in the attic space near an air conditioning unit but we don’t know if that unit was on. It could have been caused by a power surge from the recent thunderstorms we’ve had that weakened the old wiring.”
Hall said the ceiling had to be pulled down to gain access to the fire. The building was used to store computer screens, filing cabinets, desks and other school-related items.
No loss value was available.
Crossville Fire and Rescue was put on standby and three county fire stations responded to the call. The fire was quickly knocked down and no additional help was needed.
